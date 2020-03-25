Rios Agency Joins SAN Group

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Falmouth, ME, March 25, 2020 --(



Rios Agency provides all lines of property, casualty, life and health insurance coverages to clients in Falmouth and Portland, Maine. Roberto Rios, owner, started in insurance in 2008 as an insurance producer and agency manager for Allstate Insurance, selling personal and commercial lines throughout the greater Portland area. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Rios is uniquely positioned to serve Spanish-speaking clients throughout the state of Maine.



“Roberto has a great reputation for helping others in his community and now wants to build his insurance business from a strong network of friends and colleagues. As an independent agent he is aiming to provide affordable solutions to his clients’ insurance needs,” says Frank Waters, SAN Chief Operating Officer.



Outside the office, Rios is actively engaged in the Portland and Falmouth Hispanic community. He founded the first all-Spanish newspaper in Maine, serves as a notary public, tax preparer and has arranged and coached soccer teams, organizing tournaments and winning championships in the area.



For more information about Rios Agency, call (207) 239-6930.



About SAN Group, Inc.

Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242

sangroup.com

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



