Michael Terence Publishing Announce "The Country Tales with Rodderick & Mabel Rat and Their Allotment Friends" Written by Lynn Carter, Illustrated by Jon Carter

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Country Tales with Rodderick & Mabel Rat and their Allotment Friends" – a full-colour children’s book written by Lynn Carter and illustrated by Jon Carter.

It’s a beautiful, summer’s day, not a cloud in the sky. “Twisss, twisss,” whistles the Kite flying high above the allotment.



Tucked away in a corner, is a big brown shed, the home of Mr Rodderick Rat and his wife Mrs Mabel Rat. Rodderick is enjoying the warm summer heat, sleeping and snoring blissfully, his whiskers shivering with each snort, his lips vibrating with each brrrr, brrrr...



"The Country Tales with Rodderick & Mabel Rat and their Allotment Friends" is available in multiple formats worldwide, online and in store:



Paperback: 50 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289959 / 9781913289607

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B084YZVPJP

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RMR1

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Lynn Carter grew up in the Oxford countryside and went to school in North Oxford, eventually joining the NHS.



Her career started at the Radcliffe Infirmary in Pharmacy. She married and lived on the family farm in Cumnor called “Henwood Farm,” nestled under the woods of Boarshill. Later Lynn moved to Abingdon on Thames. There she took on an allotment where Rodderick and Mabel Rat, exist under the shed of plot 59. Ruby too visits to pick the gooseberries, the beehives are in the wood, shingle heaps grow and more lakes are born.



This is Lynn Carter’s first published book in a series of “The Country Tales” books featuring Rodderick & Mabel Rat and their Allotment Friends.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



