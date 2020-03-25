Keyhole Released MockOla v2.0 with New Features

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyhole Software Press Release

Keyhole Labs has announced the release of Version 2.0 of its free UI design tool MockOla, adding features and capabilities that enhance the design process.

Lenexa, KS, March 25, 2020 --(



This new version of MockOla includes a new dashboard with an enhanced look and feel, the addition of new palettes and elements, a function to upload and add photos into designs, and the ability to use the tool without creating an account or logging in.



About MockOla



MockOla gives users the power to build beautiful UI wireframe widgets, free-form designs, and UML diagrams. Users insert elements from the various palettes provided and can add, move, reshape, and customize them using the drag-and-drop editor. The design can then be downloaded as a JSON or PNG.



Developed by the Keyhole team, MockOla is now written entirely in deep JavaScript using React.js and Fabric.js.



New, Updated Dashboard



The design dashboard has been redesigned to enhance user experience and usability.



The design dashboard also allows for more customization. For example, the palette sidebar can now be toggled and utilized from the top of the editor or from the left side depending on user preferences. A handy toolbar was also added to the top of the page allowing users to clear editor, save, download, etc. with ease.



New Palettes and Elements



When designing with MockOla, users have the ability to insert and customize various design elements free of charge. The update boasts the addition of new elements to make designs even more robust. New options available are geared toward software development concepts like software architecture, modeling, and project flow.



All design elements are now grouped within MockOla as five different element palettes to select from. Elements are grouped into Architecture, Shapes, UI, UML, and Flow. This differentiation makes it easy for users to find and add elements that fit their unique project goals and quickly demonstrate abstract concepts.



New Upload Photo Feature



Users now have the ability to upload and insert personal photos. This new function gives users the power to create detailed, customized designs that will help them better execute their intended purpose.



No Account Necessary



Users are now able to use MockOla without an account. Designs are saved locally to the browser and are kept private and only available to the user that created them.



Without authentication required, users can begin designing with MockOla immediately.



Design Features



When Mockola is in edit mode, a user can interact with it, dragging, dropping, resizing, or modifying elements on their own personal "canvas" drawing areas. The main content area a grid-based canvas that they are able to drag and drop various elements to.



Creation & Modification



Using the elements available in the toolbar (i.e. text, frame, navbar, input fields, buttons, etc.), a user can create a custom design. The user creates a shape instance by dragging and dropping elements onto the drawing area and modifying them using the following capabilities:



- Clicking an object presents drag handles, enabling the user to reshape the object. A group button creates a permanent composite object from a multi-selection of canvas shapes.

- A user can select or multi-select objects on the canvas, to drag them as a unit.

- Double-clicking an in-use shape opens a settings popup. This can be used to customize the element, change any associated text in the shape, and move the shape up or down in the layering Z-order (shapes can overlap).

- Dynamic elements can be used. Some shapes are driven by the number of words in the associated label. For example, the Grid (table), list box. The grid dynamically generates a column for each current label word.

- MockOla plays well with JSON. MockOla renders UI imported from JSON and persisting UI metadata as a JSON object stream. MockOla can also export JSON objects.



Get Started



Lauren Fournier

913-530-4193



https://keyholesoftware.com



