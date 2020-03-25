Exclusive Allergan Speaker Interview Released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Conference 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: SMi Group interviews James Wabby from Allegan for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020.

San Diego, CA, March 25, 2020 --(



Over the two-day event, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.



An early bird saving of $200 will be available for bookings made by March 31, 2020. Register at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom4



On the run up to the conference, SMi is pleased to catch up with James Wabby, Executive Director Regulatory Affairs Devices & Combination Products, Allergan to discuss his views and insight on the Pre-filled Syringes market, his presentation details and more.



Snapshot of James’ interview:



The Pre-Filled Syringes market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?



“There is no question that the industry is developing more sophisticated drug delivery platforms. Historically, the industry started with the classic pre-filled syringe and there has been significant developments in the space of patient centric single chamber, dual chamber and multi-chamber pre-filled syringes. One main reason for the various development efforts is to support personalized complex therapies. In addition, there is a growing need for customized injection systems to support the increase of specific therapeutic applications, such as the global dermal filler market. Administering dermal fillers and botulinum toxin therapies involves multiple injections of finite low-volume boluses into multiple target sites.”



What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment?



“The greatest opportunity within the pre-filled syringe industry is working cross functionally with medical device, pharmaceutical and biologic experts. This is a great experience which involves a ton of knowledge sharing across the team of experts. While there are similarities there are also many differences in the development of various therapeutic applications.”



There will also be a post-conference workshop day on the June 17, 2020 featuring two half-day workshops.



The event brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom4



Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast

Main conference: 15-16 June 2020



Proudly sponsored by:

Almac | Credence MedSystems | Heuft | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Steri-Tek | Zeon Speciality Materials



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom4



