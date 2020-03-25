Calero-MDSL and AOTMP® Announce AOTMP® University Content Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AOTMP Press Release

Calero-MDSL thought leaders will provide content contributions to expand and advance AOTMP®’s online training course library.

+44 7537 183 975 Indianapolis, IN, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AOTMP®, a leading telecom, mobility, and IT management company, today announced it has selected Calero-MDSL, a leading provider of Technology Expense and Market Data Management solutions, as AOTMP® University’s newest content partner. After thoroughly vetting Calero-MDSL’s expertise, the organization will now provide select content to AOTMP®’s online professional learning library.Through this partnership, Calero-MDSL and AOTMP® will work together to create specific courses focusing on popular enterprise technology management subjects such as cloud management that expand the scope of the AOTMP® University platform beyond its current 200+ course offering. As one of the platform’s key content providers, Calero-MDSL thought leaders will offer insight into a handful of telecom, mobility, and IT management-specific topics, giving the professional world a more robust learning experience and AOTMP® additional expertise to fuel its aggressive growth strategy and expand the reputation of its world-class technology education solution.As enterprise telecom, mobility, and IT management evolves, trained and certified technology professionals have never been more valuable to business transformation or the impact it has on overall growth and success. To stay on top of this rapidly moving industry, AOTMP® content partners like Calero-MDSL play a pivotal role by enabling the organization to accelerate course development efforts.As one of AOTMP®’s key content partners, Calero-MDSL’s contributions will give the platform’s subscribers fresh, authoritative content and new training materials to better prepare themselves and their organizations for future telecom, mobility, and IT management trends like cloud management.“We are honored to work with Calero-MDSL as a key content partner to move the industry’s knowledge forward,” said Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO. “Calero-MDSL’s innovation and experience has helped enterprises from all over the world work smarter, and now we’re excited to add that expertise to AOTMP® University in the form of new courses for our customers.”“Learning is critical to continued evolution,” said Charles Layne, Calero-MDSL CEO. “We take pride in working with AOTMP® to create current content reflecting changes and improve in recurring expense management. Working together, we improve the ability to enterprises and organizations across the world to optimize their results – and that’s what’s truly important.”This partnership is the first step toward creating a more expansive and advanced experience for professionals of all experience levels in telecom, mobility, and IT. For more information about AOTMP®, please visit aotmp.com. To learn more about Calero-MDSL, please visit calero.com or mdsl.com.About AOTMP®AOTMP® is focused on advancing technical, financial, and operational management practices. Dedicated to leading the industry into the future, AOTMP® helps businesses and service providers through solutions based on the patented Efficiency First® Framework – a set of best practices and principles that promote operational excellence, financial accountability, technical integrity, and business results. AOTMP® customers practice and adopt Framework principles to drive performance improvement, productivity gains, and cost optimization while continuously strengthening business–service provider relationship value. For over two decades, AOTMP® has used analytics to synthesize global data and information gathered from thousands of telecom, mobility, and IT environments and professionals into insights that elevate performance. The Efficiency First® Framework is the foundation for resources available to AOTMP® customers worldwide and includes AOTMP University, Certifications, Conferences, Memberships, and Advisory Services.About Calero-MDSLCalero-MDSL is a leading provider of Technology Expense and Market Data Management solutions designed to provide clarity, control, compliance, and cost savings. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero-MDSL partners with enterprises to provide a unified expense management platform that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, the Internet of Things, and Financial Market Data Management. Calero-MDSL has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including corporations, universities, financial institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at www.calero.com or www.mdsl.com.AOTMP®Matt Louden, Strategist, Brand & Communicationsmedia@aotmp.com+1 317.275.7269+44 7537 183 975 Contact Information AOTMP®

Matt Louden

317-275-7269



aotmp.com



