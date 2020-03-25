Press Releases JFCS of the Suncoast Press Release

Receive press releases from JFCS of the Suncoast: By Email RSS Feeds: FL JFCS of the Suncoast Response to COVID-19

The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust Offers Special Match Program for JFCS of the Suncoast

Sarasota, FL, March 25, 2020 --(



JFCS serves more than 5,700 individuals each year in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee Counties. Its support services include counseling, prevention, intervention, outreach, case management, basic life necessities, financial aid and life skills education programs on a secular, non-denominational basis.



“As our community faces COVID-19 together, JFCS’ commitment to provide critical programs, services and support to those in need – including Seniors, Veterans and those experiencing or near homelessness – remains unwavering,” said Heidi Brown, JFCS CEO. “The Flanzer Trust has long been a valued partner, and JFCS appreciates their support now more than ever as the organization works to ensure our readiness to manage the needs of those that JFCS serves,” Brown added.



“The Flanzer Trust is proud to carry on Gloria Flanzer’s passion for JFCS and its vital human services and mental health programs that provide impact and positive outcomes in our community,” said Eric Kaplan and Dean Hautamaki, Flanzer Trust co-trustees. “Gloria had a strong commitment to the well-being of Sarasota. We recognize that those who benefit most from JFCS’ services and support also have the potential to be most impacted by COVID-19, and generously welcomes the opportunity to support JFCS in their desire to be ready for likely increased needs,” Hautamaki and Kaplan added.



Please visit Flanzertrust.org to donate. Scroll to bottom of home page and add JFCS-COVID19 in the notes to allocate donation. Sarasota, FL, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- JFCS of the Suncoast announces a special match opportunity from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust (the Flanzer Trust) to help financially prepare for anticipated increased needs directly related to hardships caused by the COVID-19 crisis. For 30 days, from March 19 to April 19, 2020, any gift up to $500 made through the Flanzer Trust Match Program to support "JFCS-COVID 19" will be matched 2:1. As an example, JFCS will receive $1500 from the Flanzer Trust for a $500 donation made during the special match period.JFCS serves more than 5,700 individuals each year in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee Counties. Its support services include counseling, prevention, intervention, outreach, case management, basic life necessities, financial aid and life skills education programs on a secular, non-denominational basis.“As our community faces COVID-19 together, JFCS’ commitment to provide critical programs, services and support to those in need – including Seniors, Veterans and those experiencing or near homelessness – remains unwavering,” said Heidi Brown, JFCS CEO. “The Flanzer Trust has long been a valued partner, and JFCS appreciates their support now more than ever as the organization works to ensure our readiness to manage the needs of those that JFCS serves,” Brown added.“The Flanzer Trust is proud to carry on Gloria Flanzer’s passion for JFCS and its vital human services and mental health programs that provide impact and positive outcomes in our community,” said Eric Kaplan and Dean Hautamaki, Flanzer Trust co-trustees. “Gloria had a strong commitment to the well-being of Sarasota. We recognize that those who benefit most from JFCS’ services and support also have the potential to be most impacted by COVID-19, and generously welcomes the opportunity to support JFCS in their desire to be ready for likely increased needs,” Hautamaki and Kaplan added.Please visit Flanzertrust.org to donate. Scroll to bottom of home page and add JFCS-COVID19 in the notes to allocate donation. Contact Information Jfcs of the suncoast

Katherine Bucek

941-366-2224 x 181



Www.jfcs-cares.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from JFCS of the Suncoast