Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Turbo & Diesel" by John Duggan

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Turbo & Diesel" – a full-colour children’s book written by John Duggan and illustrated by Ira Castandiello.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020



"Turbo & Diesel" have completely different personalities even though they are brothers. Turbo, with his mischievous behaviour, is always a stronger personality whereas Diesel is much more laid back. They have never been apart since they were born. Except for one night as you are about to discover...



This book is about a day and night in Turbo & Diesel’s life when they were very young and just beginning their careers as trained owls. It takes the reader through the life lessons of family and guardianship, brotherhood, learning to fend for ourselves and to accept that we all need a little help from our friends. Turbo was a very lucky little owl to meet Reginald and Eddie when he was lost and needed a helping hand.



“A must-read for lovers of owls and wildlife. All of us at Hawkeye Falconry love them so much.” - Head Falconer and author, John Duggan, Hawkeye Falconry, Ireland.



"Turbo & Diesel" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 34 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289980

Dimensions: 20.3 x 0.2 x 25.4 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B085NYCZTJ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TODL

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



