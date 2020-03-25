Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Turbo & Diesel" by John Duggan

Thame, United Kingdom, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Turbo & Diesel": This enchanting story is based on the true events of owl brothers, Turbo & Diesel, who enthral their guests at Hawkeye Falconry Ireland together with Head Falconer and author of this book, John Duggan.
"Turbo & Diesel" have completely different personalities even though they are brothers. Turbo, with his mischievous behaviour, is always a stronger personality whereas Diesel is much more laid back. They have never been apart since they were born. Except for one night as you are about to discover...
This book is about a day and night in Turbo & Diesel’s life when they were very young and just beginning their careers as trained owls. It takes the reader through the life lessons of family and guardianship, brotherhood, learning to fend for ourselves and to accept that we all need a little help from our friends. Turbo was a very lucky little owl to meet Reginald and Eddie when he was lost and needed a helping hand.
“A must-read for lovers of owls and wildlife. All of us at Hawkeye Falconry love them so much.” - Head Falconer and author, John Duggan, Hawkeye Falconry, Ireland.
"Turbo & Diesel" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 34 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289980
Dimensions: 20.3 x 0.2 x 25.4 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085NYCZTJ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TODL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
