CarePaths Offers Free Teletherapy Access for All Behavioral Clinicians During COVID-19 Crisis

CarePaths is providing free access for behavioral clinicians to our teletherapy platform during the COVID-19 crisis.

CarePaths' free offer of the teletherapy platform includes a standard teletherapy consent form that can be digitally signed by patients. The teletherapy platform is integrated into a comprehensive EHR and practice management system called CarePaths EHR.



The televideo platform works with Windows and Android devices, but not Apple products. In the next few weeks, CarePaths will be rolling out an upgrade that will enable Apple devices, a secure texting option, and a downloadable smartphone app.



Gerardo Osr

800-357-1200



carepaths.com



