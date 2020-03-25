PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CarePaths

Press Release

Receive press releases from CarePaths: By Email RSS Feeds:

CarePaths Offers Free Teletherapy Access for All Behavioral Clinicians During COVID-19 Crisis


CarePaths is providing free access for behavioral clinicians to our teletherapy platform during the COVID-19 crisis.

Vero Beach, FL, March 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CarePaths is providing a free teletherapy platform to licensed behavioral clinicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. This service will be available to any licensed behavioral clinician, including those who use another EHR or who don't use an EHR.

CarePaths' free offer of the teletherapy platform includes a standard teletherapy consent form that can be digitally signed by patients. The teletherapy platform is integrated into a comprehensive EHR and practice management system called CarePaths EHR.

The televideo platform works with Windows and Android devices, but not Apple products. In the next few weeks, CarePaths will be rolling out an upgrade that will enable Apple devices, a secure texting option, and a downloadable smartphone app.

Fore more information, clinicians can visit carepaths.com/covid-19
Contact Information
CarePaths
Gerardo Osr
800-357-1200
Contact
carepaths.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CarePaths
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help