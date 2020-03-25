Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Gehenna Gaming, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Gehenna Gaming, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Gehenna Gaming Announces VirtualHorror Con, Gives Fans a Virtual Con Experience, Taking Place April 4-5, 2020

Gehenna Gaming is supporting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with the world’s first virtual horror tabletop RPG convention from the safety of your own screen. VirtualHorror Con is a horror-themed tabletop RPG convention digital-centric experience complete with panels, raffles, gameplay demos, and even a vendor & artist hall.

VirtualHorror Con was born in response to the cancellation of numerous conventions and events due to the international spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to give those affected financially by these cancellations an opportunity to reach their audiences, and those attendees now missing out on their favorite events some levity during a serious situation. With so many people staying home and avoiding large scale events and conventions, VirtualHorror Con is a wonderful way to participate in a virtual convention experience from the safety of their own homes.



It is not only a unique virtual convention experience but also helps in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. VirtualHorror Con includes charity raffles of a variety of gaming-related giveaways, with proceeds going to the newly created COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. This fund is managed by the United Nations Foundation, in partnership with the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.



Gehenna Gaming has included organizations, content creators, and vendors from the traditional tabletop roleplaying games industry to take part in this historic online community event: Adventure Pub, Carrion Comfort Studios, Charm Person Games, Darker Days Radio, Dice Dungeons, Diversity Gaming, Double Midnight comics, GameKnight, Games on Demand, High Level Games, Jackalope LARP, Lovelycraftians, Mage the podcast, NearDark Studios, Onyx Path Publishing, Pop Culture, Savage Sparrow, Similacrum Studios, The Botch Pit, The Midnight World, The Primogen, The Rusty Quill, Twin Cities By Night, Werewolf: The Podcast.



For more information about VirtualHorror Con, visit: https://www.gehennagaming.com/vhc/



About Gehenna Gaming

Gehenna Gaming is dedicated to providing unique horror gaming experiences to fans and players of tabletop and live-action roleplaying games.



Representing more than 80 years of collective experience, our distinct perspective gives insight into what players are looking for and how to best run traditional horror RPGs. We partner with game designers, distributors, content creators, and industry influencers in order to entertain, empower, and educate fans and players of the games we love.



Players of tabletop and LARP games want to meet like-minded friends, hone their skills as a player, and – most importantly – leave the table or event with satisfaction as a result of memorable horror gaming experiences. To that end, we set out to entertain players and bolster a culture of learning from each other no matter our backgrounds or experience levels. We do this all while empowering players and Gamemasters in the spirit of collaborative storytelling inherent to traditional roleplaying games.



Mark Q Anderson

(857) 928-4927



www.GehennaGaming.com



