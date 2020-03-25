Press Releases App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo) Press Release

Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium: Accessible Easily on Over 3.7 Billion Devices Worldwide, via Their Mobile App and New Website

Hinfo.com has been revamped to become the single source for everything about their guest digital compendium. All aspects of the Hinfo service are now available with a bright and dark interface.

Melbourne, Australia, March 25, 2020 --(



Today, Hinfo launched a brand-new website to cater for all aspects of the service. Property managers can visit Hinfo.com to learn more about their digital hotel solution. Managers can update their property and local area information via the Hinfo CMS (Content Management System). Guests can also access property details on any device with a web browser, as an alternative to their mobile app. This is viable with over 3.7 billion smartphones and tablets used regularly worldwide.



“Hinfo.com is now our single source for everything about our digital hotel compendium,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo). “Property managers can learn more about how our service complements their property’s operations and manage content in our Hinfo CMS. It also provides guests with a web-based alternative to our mobile apps. Guests can access Hinfo via their own smartphones, tablets and laptops using any web browser.”



As part of this announcement, Hinfo.com now supports both a bright and dark interface in all aspects of the website, to complement their light and dark themed iPhone/iPad and Android apps. Hinfo.com is amongst the first websites in the world, to support light and dark mode on every webpage.



Although the current pandemic is affecting most of the world, properties joining Hinfo now can take advantage of the time to complete their initial setup. Hinfo are offering cost effective payment terms, based on the date properties release the service for their guests to use.



Hinfo brings many features to their client’s property’s operations, not possible or cost-effective via any other method, both traditional and digital. This includes unlimited information updates that are delivered automatically to all guests, multi-language support and personalized to complement their property’s colours and fonts.



To learn more about the Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium, please visit Hinfo.com.



Neil Houlston

+61 1300 890 402



https://www.hinfo.com



