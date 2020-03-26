Plethora to House BizLibrary’s Comprehensive Catalog of Skilling Videos as Part of UpsideLMS-BizLibrary Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The Plethora-BizLibrary partnership will open up a comprehensive catalog of employee skilling videos for diverse set of competencies and skill levels.

Pune, India, March 26, 2020 --



Founded in 1996 by Dean Pichee, a successful entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the training industry, BizLibrary offers a large selection of in-demand topics critical for today’s workforce, such as Business Skills, HR Compliance, Leadership & Management, Information Technology, Workplace Safety, among others.



Having partnered with BizLibrary in 2018, UpsideLMS renewed this collaboration to offer video-based learning courses from real-world corporate trainers, industry experts and thought leaders who are increasingly aware of the pain-points faced by global organizations. BizLibrary leverages the effectiveness of expert instructional design and engaging scenarios and learning to offer videos courses that not only stand out from the others but also provide the highest-quality learning experience.



Announcing the partnership, Founder-Director of UpsideLMS, Amit Gautam said, "In today's fast-moving, fast-evolving world, everything, including training content, needs to be delivered at the speed of light. Further, it needs to be bite-sized to cater to our short attention spans yet fulfill the learning need and be available at our fingertips. BizLibrary with its wide library of multi-device, micro-learning courses and videos enables organizations to do just that. Our partnership with BizLibrary complements our tech portfolio of an LMS perfectly, offering a one-stop-solution to our customers."



The BizLibrary content meets the needs of all types of learners from short, micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, interactive video programs and eLearning courses, and a variety of lessons are accredited and approved for HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and Society from Human Resources Management (SHRM).



Through the global partnership, Plethora will offer BizLibrary's entire suite of training content, with a wide range of video lessons and courses on a diverse range of topics, to its client and prospects across the world.



Since its inception, the now AI-powered UpsideLMS has carved a niche for itself in India’s growing eLearning and learning technology space and through its partnership with BizLibrary, the company aims to tap into the depths of the ever-growing Indian eLearning market.



The entire BizLibrary catalog is available on the Plethora website.



About Plethora

Plethora is a leading online content library offering high-quality, off-the-shelf eLearning courses and videos to organizations worldwide. Backed by industry expertise and experience of over 15 years, this product offering from UpsideLMS houses over 20,000 off-the-shelf courses and videos that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and highly effective in addressing organizational learning content requirements. For more information, please visit www.plethoralearning.com.



About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online learning for growing organisations. Through our partnerships, clients receive access to the award-winning online library that engages employees of all levels. Covering a large selection of topics important to global businesses today such as business skills, HR compliance, leadership and management, information technology, workplace safety, and beyond. Optimised for modern learning, BizLibrary offers content in a variety of languages and formats spanning from micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, and interactive video programs and a variety of lessons are accredited and approved for HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and Society from Human Resources Management (SHRM).



Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



