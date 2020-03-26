Lumileds LUXEON 5050 Multi-Die High-Power LEDs Highlighted in All in 1 by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring the Lumileds LUXEON 5050 High-Power LEDs in the latest edition of All in 1.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 26, 2020 --(



From a reliable single, multi-die package, the Lumileds LUXEON 5050 LEDs provide high luminance that allows cost-effective, single optic and directional fixture designs for many applications. This model uses an industry standard surface mount package with a small footprint.



The LUXEON 5050 LEDs come in 70CRI, 80CRI and 90CRI with a wide range of color temperatures. They feature hot-color targeting, which ensures that these LEDs are within their color target at application conditions of 85°C.



Applications include, but are not limited to, high and low bay lighting, floodlights, landscape lighting, wall packs, bike lights and more.



Stay on top of all the newest trends in lighting technology thanks to Future Electronics' All in 1 newsletter. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new technology.



To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

