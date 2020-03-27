Press Releases PPL India Press Release

PPL India Welcomes Record Label Desi Melodies on Board

You Need a PPL License, if Filhall is on Your Playlist.

Mumbai, India, March 27, 2020



Speaking about the association, Arvinder Khaira, Managing Director, Desi Melodies said, “Looking at the immense growth at PPL in the last few years, we are certain that this partnership will help expand our bandwidth of royalties which in turn would immensely help us in coming up with many more hits like Filhall.”



Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajat Kakar, Managing Director & CEO, PPL India said, “We are delighted to have Desi Melodies on board with us. The label is coming out with chartbusters which will be an added advantage to our licensees who expect PPL to license them the most popular music in the country. PPL in turn will ensure that performance royalties shall be distributed to the rightful owners which in turn will generate investment in repertoire. I am personally a big fan of B Praak and look forward to this association.”



About PPL:

PPL India is a music licensing company (MLC), affiliated globally to IFPI (International Federation of Phonographic Industries) and represents the vast majority of Indian and Global Record Labels for monetization of their Public Performance rights and also licenses Radio Broadcasts for its members. It represents over 350 Member Music Labels and over 3 million Indian and International Works, which it licenses to users of these in a professional and transparent manner. PPL has taken giant strides to enhance value for its members by increasing licensing coverage in India.



