Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Impact of Coronavirus on Global Health and Salesforce Users

)-- Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Silver Partner, has announced a live webinar on the Impact Of Coronavirus On Global Health And Salesforce Users. This webinar will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, 9:00 PM IST/3:30 PM GMT.
The webinar is dedicated to providing insights on the current epidemiology, infection control and prevention recommendations, specimen collection and testing, and clinical management for patients with 2019-nCoV infection. The webinar content will also include how Salesforce users and businesses will be affected by COVID-19 in the present as well as in the future.
The webinar will be presented by Ajay Dubedi (CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy) and Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara, Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra.
What Attendees will learn?
What is the new coronavirus (COVID-19)?
What groups of people are most at risk from COVID-19 and why?
Are any treatments available? What new treatments are under development?
Laboratory tests in CoVID-19 diagnosis and treatment
Prevention, Containment and Treatment of CoVID-19 Cases
Myths and facts associated with the coronavirus outbreak
Expectations for the coming days, weeks, and months in the United States and India
Evidence-based clinical guidance including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
About Ajay Dubedi
Ajay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.
About Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara
Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara is the Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra. He is the proud recipient of the Excellency Award from the House of Commons, London and the Certificate of Excellence (International Royal Personality Award) at the Indo-Thai Friendship Summit, 2020.
Dr. Kinshuk had completed his Bachelors in Medicine and Bachelors in Surgery from the Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly.
About Cloud Analogy
Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.
Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.
