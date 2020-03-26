Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Impact of Coronavirus on Global Health and Salesforce Users

Dover, DE, March 26, 2020 --(



The webinar is dedicated to providing insights on the current epidemiology, infection control and prevention recommendations, specimen collection and testing, and clinical management for patients with 2019-nCoV infection. The webinar content will also include how Salesforce users and businesses will be affected by COVID-19 in the present as well as in the future.



The webinar will be presented by Ajay Dubedi (CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy) and Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara, Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra.



What Attendees will learn?



What is the new coronavirus (COVID-19)?



What groups of people are most at risk from COVID-19 and why?



Are any treatments available? What new treatments are under development?



Laboratory tests in CoVID-19 diagnosis and treatment



Prevention, Containment and Treatment of CoVID-19 Cases



Myths and facts associated with the coronavirus outbreak



Expectations for the coming days, weeks, and months in the United States and India



Evidence-based clinical guidance including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.



Registration for "Impact Of Coronavirus On Global Health And Salesforce Users" webinar is now open. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.



About Ajay Dubedi

Ajay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.



About Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara

Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara is the Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra. He is the proud recipient of the Excellency Award from the House of Commons, London and the Certificate of Excellence (International Royal Personality Award) at the Indo-Thai Friendship Summit, 2020.



Dr. Kinshuk had completed his Bachelors in Medicine and Bachelors in Surgery from the Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Silver Partner, has announced a live webinar on the Impact Of Coronavirus On Global Health And Salesforce Users. This webinar will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, 9:00 PM IST/3:30 PM GMT.The webinar is dedicated to providing insights on the current epidemiology, infection control and prevention recommendations, specimen collection and testing, and clinical management for patients with 2019-nCoV infection. The webinar content will also include how Salesforce users and businesses will be affected by COVID-19 in the present as well as in the future.The webinar will be presented by Ajay Dubedi (CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy) and Dr. Kinshuk Chhikara, Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra.What Attendees will learn?What is the new coronavirus (COVID-19)?What groups of people are most at risk from COVID-19 and why?Are any treatments available? What new treatments are under development?Laboratory tests in CoVID-19 diagnosis and treatmentPrevention, Containment and Treatment of CoVID-19 CasesMyths and facts associated with the coronavirus outbreakExpectations for the coming days, weeks, and months in the United States and IndiaEvidence-based clinical guidance including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.Registration for "Impact Of Coronavirus On Global Health And Salesforce Users" webinar is now open. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.About Ajay DubediAjay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.About Dr. Kinshuk ChhikaraDr. Kinshuk Chhikara is the Medical Officer at Government Polyclinic, Kurukshetra. He is the proud recipient of the Excellency Award from the House of Commons, London and the Certificate of Excellence (International Royal Personality Award) at the Indo-Thai Friendship Summit, 2020.Dr. Kinshuk had completed his Bachelors in Medicine and Bachelors in Surgery from the Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cloud Analogy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend