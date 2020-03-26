InSync Presents Latest B2B eCommerce Trends for Businesses to Grow

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Kolkata, India, March 26, 2020 --(



Acceleration of B2B voice commerce:



Voice recognition technology is a welcome feature in B2B eCommerce businesses nowadays and looks like it is going to be one of the most sought after trends in this business in 2020. Though adopting the feature is not that easy initially, it allows for great customer experience by leveraging order processing and payment systems, or even helping in finding the right products for the customers and repeat orders on the eCommerce site.



Anticipating customer needs:



This technology-based efficiency is bringing about a revolution in the way businesses are catering to their customers nowadays. The use of demographics like a user’s search history, the apps they use, data from their previous purchases and others come handy in understanding the customer’s buying behavior and showcasing products before them that they could be potentially interested in.



Possession responsibility is taken by product owners:



Before eCommerce gained its present momentum in the B2B market, products went from the producers to distributors through agents, dealers, representatives or others. The producer was not responsible for concerns related to product packaging, presentation etc. B2B eCommerce, however, requires the manufacturer to deal with customers directly, thus being responsible for providing all the possible product information that the consumer may ask for. Full product ownership lies in the hand of the producer, failing which will lead to loss of sales.



AR and VR capturing the B2B market:



Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are technologies that can be very well utilized by B2B eCommerce to help customers virtually see the products that may interest them before making the purchasing decision. The technologies are a great help in demonstrating items with multiple parts or complicated designs.



Ecologically aware:



This is one of the newest trends in the B2B eCommerce market. The sites are putting environmental impacts as a top priority in their business by:



Ensuring that customers are aware of the impact of certain actions during the purchasing process.



Creating awareness about how short delivery periods have a high level of CO2 impact as compared to broader ones.



This trend is sure to take over the market very soon as businesses are required to submit reports of their emissions and the impact they create on the environment.



Shalini Saha

+91 8910277647



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



