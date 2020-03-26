New Highlights at LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 to Broaden Show Horizons

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

ASEAN’s largest event on LED technology and lighting solutions is gearing up for its 8th edition with exciting new highlights that will cater to different domains of this highly dynamic industry.

Bangkok, Thailand, March 26, 2020 --(



LED Expo Thailand will have five highlights including intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Beyond Saving & Sustainability Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 and Lighting Demonstration. Intelligent Lighting Zone will focus on latest technologies and innovations in LED and lighting products, especially in areas of mobile smart light control, internet, interface, smart sensor motion, sound, emotion and temperature. Lighting Design Zone will enable visitors to explore inclusion of lighting design during the conceptual phases. Beyond Saving & Sustainability Zone will be all about how smart lighting can create better environment by combining illumination with energy savings. LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 will bring together industry leaders who will speak on a wide range of topics such as space-smart lighting, bar and restaurant lighting, energy savings, etc. Lighting Demonstration will be a zone that will help visitors explore eye-catching decorative lighting for bars and restaurants to create a satisfying experience.



All these show highlights will enhance the experience of visitors by giving them a glimpse into the various facets of LED lighting industry with an aim to educate and create awareness around the latest and most innovative concepts in this field. More than 250 exhibitors and 8,000 trade professionals and key decision makers from Asia are expected to attend this mega event.



LED Expo Thailand will be supported by organisations including Department of Industrial Works, Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand, Thai Electrical & Mechanical Contractors Association, Electrical and Electronics Institute, Environmental Engineering Association of Thailand, Wazzadu.com, Building Owner & Manager Associations of Philippines, and International Facility Management Association Singapore Chapter.



The trade exhibition will be held from October 7-9, 2020 at Hall 7-8, IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, Thailand. For more information about LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, please visit the website www.ledexpothailand.com.



About The Organizers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. (“IMPACT”) is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



