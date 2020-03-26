Press Releases BK Pizza Press Release

Brooklyn, NY, March 26, 2020 --(



Here's a quick update on BK Pizza safety precautions:



Restaurant Hygiene



Hygiene is everything. BK Pizza is in constant communication with their restaurants over the latest World Health Organization notices, advising them on the health and safety practices that go beyond their already high food hygiene expectations.



All BK restaurants have hand sanitizers; staff are instructed to wash their hands or sanitize regularly.



BK Pizza bake pizza at 500 degree to ensure no evil virus survives.



All BK Pizza restaurants are sanitized and disinfected daily.



BK Pizza management is in regular contact with local Health departments and leading hospitals to handle any emergencies or unforeseen developments.



Comprehensive contingency planning is in place to ensure the smooth running of operations.



Free & Contactless Delivery



BK Pizza have partnered with uber eats to provide free and contactless delivery to their customers. BK Pizza encourages their customers to switch to online delivery via Uber Eats in order to minimize interactions and physical contact. That way, they can easily keep unnecessary interactions to a minimum.



Free Pizza to our "Heroes"



BK Pizza want to thank our Frontline Heroes with a free pizza for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus outbreak. Medical workers will be able to redeem the offer by simply showing their work ID at any BK Pizza restaurant.



Stay safe. At the slightest sign of illness, please self-quarantine until all symptoms disappear.



