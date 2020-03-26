Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases i95Dev Press Release

Receive press releases from i95Dev: By Email RSS Feeds: i95Dev Successfully Organizes and Hosts Magento Meetup in Hyderabad

Iselin, NJ, March 26, 2020 --(



Taking advantage of the one additional day we had this year, i95Dev hosted Magento Meetup Hyderabad on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at their office in Cyber Gateway, HITEC City. The Magento community event witnessed the participation of developers, project managers, and Magento enthusiasts across Hyderabad and a few from other cities.



Six speakers (in-person and through video conference from across the globe) shared their knowledge on different aspects of Magento, knitting them together to shape the landscape ahead.



The presentation topics included the importance of Magento certifications (Joseph Maxwell, Founder & COO, SWIFTotter), testing jargon in Magento Commerce (Soniya Adhi, Quality Consultant, Adobe), getting Magento hosting right (Arun Bansal, Founder and CEO, ServerGuy), ways to improve Magento store performance (Sreedhar Kanala, Technical Architect, i95Dev), leveraging PWA for your Magento e-commerce store (Jamie Maria Schouren, Chief Strategy Officer, Deity.io), and building an experience-driven e-commerce ecosystem with Magento and Adobe (Vikrant Shukla, Business Solution Architect, Adobe).



The attendees had a great time with plenty of learning and networking opportunities, interactive Q&A sessions, and sumptuous food.



Vikrant Shukla, the driving force behind all the Magento Meetups in India, was overwhelmed by the response, said, “This has been the best Magento Meetup so far! With more than 90 attendees and plenty of interaction, I expected nothing less from Hyderabad. i95Dev did an amazing job of hosting the event and driving the engagement on social media. I am hopeful for more such meetups in the future.”



The event closed with a memorable and inspiring talk by Vanit Kumar, Founder and CEO of i95Dev. “The meetup is a fantastic platform to learn, share knowledge, and contribute back to the Magento community. i95Dev is committed to leading the efforts and plans to contribute to the growth of the Magento community in every way possible.”



Vanit Kumar, also announced i95Dev’s plan to host the Magento Contribution Day in Hyderabad later this year. He requested the attendees to participate and make it a grand success. He stated, “Keep contributing and keep growing!” as the gathering thundered with a round of applause.



About i95Dev: i95Dev is a one-stop shop for all customer experience, e-commerce, and integration needs. They specialize in designing, developing, and maintaining B2B/B2C integrated omnichannel e-commerce solutions powered by Magento.



i95Dev is a leading systems integrator for Magento supporting complex integrations with various ERPs, POS, CRM, mobile, and social applications. Their Magento integration products for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP ERPs are globally recognized.



i95Dev advises brands across retail, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale trade. Over 200 customers swear by their expertise, support, and willingness to go the extra mile.



i95Dev

33 Wood Avenue South, Suite 600

Iselin, New Jersey, 08830

Phone: 301.760.7499

Email: info@i95dev.com

Alex Paul

301-760-7499



https://www.i95dev.com



