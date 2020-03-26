SoftInWay Group Begins Strategic Partnership with Avio SpA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SoftInway Press Release

Turbomachinery and Aerospace dream-team is formed in European Space Race

Zug, Switzerland, March 26, 2020 --



For 2 decades, SoftInWay has been helping companies like Avio to develop more efficient and reliable turbomachinery and propulsion systems for applications in power generation, aerospace and space exploration, marine, and many more. With SoftInWay’s best-in-class software platform, AxSTREAM®, and engineering services, the company’s clients have been able to iterate conceptual propulsion systems and improve existing machines at an unprecedented rate regardless of if these clients are major aerospace players such as Boeing, Safran, and NLR, or smaller startups such as Orbex, and Reaction Engines.



Since its inception in 1908, Avio S.p.A. has been bringing cutting edge technology to the aerospace and defense industry. With its strong commitment towards product excellence in the global arena, Avio has been placing its focus on making space more accessible, cost effective, and environmentally friendly. Some of the notable projects undertaken by Avio include working on the ESA’s Vega space program for low earth orbit (LEO) missions as well as the Ariane mission backed by ESA with the Ariane Group as the main contractor.



“We’re very much looking forward to continuing our work with Avio,” said Valentine Moroz, COO of SoftInWay. "Both our teams have been focused for several years now on expanding our technological reach beyond traditional propulsion systems, to more advanced fluids, configurations, speeds and load capabilities. In any partnership, it is important to work together as a unit and with a track-record of successful collaboration between our two teams combined with a shared passion and dedication for innovation, we’re thrilled to see what’s in store for the new decade."



Both SoftInWay and Avio are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring as they usher in a new era of launcher technology.



About SoftInWay Group

SoftInWay Group is a global R&D engineering company specializing in the development of efficient turbomachinery components and systems by offering its integrated and automated software platform, AxSTREAM ® for all steps of the turbomachinery design, redesign, analysis, and optimization process (including complete 3D design, thermodynamic cycles, rotor dynamics, and secondary flow and cooling system simulation). SoftInWay Group also offers a number of engineering services and educational courses, available both online and in a classroom-style setting.



SoftInWay supports more than 450 companies worldwide, and works closely with universities, research laboratories, and government organizations.



You can find more information at www.softinway.com



SoftInWay Group Inc.

Baarerstrasse 2 – 6300

Zug, Switzerland

Phone number: +41-44-586-1998

switzerland@softinway.com



About Avio S.p.A.

Daniel Green

1-347-580-1459



http://www.softinway.com/



