Duckberry Launches New, Interactive Online Store

Fort Myers, FL, March 26, 2020 --(



Duckberry’s website, brings their shopping experience online. Mother-daughter team Angela and Kenleigh Clark have curated an ever-changing, fresh mix of gifts and home goods, which can be customized with laser engraving.



“We are thrilled to introduce Duckberrydesigns.com, to allow our customers to shop Duckberry whenever they’d like,” said Kenleigh Clark, founder, Duckberry. “Our site boasts an assortment of our featured products in a fun and easy to shop manner. We are so excited for our customers to experience Duckberry this way.”



The site will provide a categorized, interactive shopping platform to streamline your experience. Shoppers will also be able to customize orders directly from the site. During their initial launch period, Duckberry will offer free shipping and home delivery in the Fort Myers area.



Duckberry began as a pop up shop in 2017, and opened as a brick and mortar in 2019, located in Fort Myers off Colonial Road. Visit DuckberryDesigns.com to shop the store, or visit their storefront at 4600 Summerlin Road Suite A6. Duckberry is also offering free shipping, home delivery and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 quarantine.



About Duckberry

Susan Frantz

239-691-7043



frantzmarketing.com



