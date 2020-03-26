How to Have a Payment Gateway of Your Own

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Thinkers Press Release

United Thinkers updated its popular white paper on how to become a payment gateway provider.

New York, NY, March 26, 2020 --



United Thinkers updated the white paper, that sets the guidelines for prospective payment gateway providers. The white paper is intended to help those who want to have their own payment gateway avoid common mistakes and smoothly complete the process. Payment gateway selection is a tedious and time-consuming routine, and many businesses end up unsatisfied with the gateway they have been choosing so carefully. That is why, people often prefer to build their own payment gateway solution rather than look for the best gateway option among available offerings. However, becoming a payment gateway provider in your own right is not easy either. So, in order to simplify the process of payment gateway setup in the present-day industry realities, United Thinkers updated its comprehensive white paper on the subject.



Sections of the white paper are re-organized in an easy-to-read and easy-to-understand order and format, covering specific aspects of payment gateway setup that you should keep in mind. First and foremost, you have to decide, whether you should start a payment gateway of your own or not. The white paper explains, how to estimate all potential costs and savings associated with your own payment gateway solution. Second, you need to familiarize yourself with the types of white-label gateway offerings, from brandable third-party gateways to dedicated gateway instances to licensed open-source-code products. Third, you need to avoid common mistakes people make while starting a payment gateway. For instance, the white paper explains why acquiring partnership is the first thing a prospective gateway provider needs to worry about. Finally, you need to know the sequence of steps to take, allowing you to make the process as seamless as possible. All these (and many other) issues are outlined in the updated white paper. UniPay Gateway platform, United Thinkers’ flagship product, exemplifying a robust and flexible open-source payment gateway technology, is described in a separate section.



The previous version of the white paper, published several years ago, has been downloaded by readers across the globe on a daily basis. The new edition of the document is intended to help prospective gateway providers face the latest challenges of the merchant services market. The refreshed white paper is written in a way, that allows it to target multiple categories of readers. What is your business case? Have you grown large enough to take your hosted gateway product in-house and, finally, get full control of the process? Are you a software (or some other) company on the way to becoming a payment facilitator? Do you want to replace the legacy gateway solution you are currently using with a new and modern one? Would you like to consolidate the payment processing volumes of all your sub-merchants, affiliates, subsidiaries, and departments under one gateway solution and reduce your costs? In either of these cases the updated white paper is a must-read for you.



“Starting a payment gateway of your own has never been easy. A gateway solution is not just a piece of software that you purchase and install on your server. There are acquiring relationships, certifications, integration works, and PCI standards to think about. All these aspects call for careful analysis and serious investments, while requirements to prospective payment gateway providers are constantly changing,” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. “As payment gateway technology development is one of our company’s specialties, we handle different issues related to payment gateway configuration and setup on a regular basis. We have compiled the original white paper to share our experience and to help the newly emerging payment gateway providers with their respective quests. Now we’ve updated the document to keep it fresh and relevant, and to harmonize it with other educational materials prepared by our payment experts.”



About UniPay

The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced API’s and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.



The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):

UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.



To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com



About United Thinkers (www.UnitedThinkers.com)

