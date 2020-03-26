PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Cocina Sabor

Press Release

Receive press releases from Cocina Sabor: By Email RSS Feeds:

Cocina Sabor Closes Its Doors for Two Weeks


Cocina Sabor Closed in Light of Recent COVID-19 Development in Belize

Orange Walk Town, Belize, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cocina Sabor, a local restaurant in Orange Walk Town, Belize, has decided to be proactive in light of recent developments of COVID-19 in Belize. With Belize now having its first confirmed case, many businesses have taken the initiative of closing down for at least the incubation period of 15 days. The owner of Cocina Sabor expressed that the safety and protection of its staff and customers are priority. The restaurant closed down on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm and will remain closed for two weeks. The management of Cocina Sabor pleads to the general public to adhere to all protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Belize. Currently, the citizens are being urged to:

- Wash hands properly and regularly
- Not touch face
- Cover cough and sneeze
- Avoid close contact
- Clean and disinfect
- Stay home
Contact Information
Cocina Sabor
Oscar Gutierrez
501-322-3482
Contact
501-610-4435

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cocina Sabor
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help