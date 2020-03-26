Cocina Sabor Closes Its Doors for Two Weeks

Orange Walk Town, Belize, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Cocina Sabor, a local restaurant in Orange Walk Town, Belize, has decided to be proactive in light of recent developments of COVID-19 in Belize. With Belize now having its first confirmed case, many businesses have taken the initiative of closing down for at least the incubation period of 15 days. The owner of Cocina Sabor expressed that the safety and protection of its staff and customers are priority. The restaurant closed down on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm and will remain closed for two weeks. The management of Cocina Sabor pleads to the general public to adhere to all protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Belize. Currently, the citizens are being urged to:
- Wash hands properly and regularly
- Not touch face
- Cover cough and sneeze
- Avoid close contact
- Clean and disinfect
- Stay home