Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Amorous Postman" by Ben Goldsmith

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Amorous Postman – a humourous biographical romp by Ben Goldsmith.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 26, 2020



This read is a mixture of true and fictional events in the life of a highly charged young man who experiences the peak of romantic adventure with a number of women, in the most unexpected of places.



His devoted parents guide him when the going gets tough and even through his highs and lows, they are always there to support him.



Tragedy plays its part when his no. 1 love surprisingly dies, but despite his youth, he comes through it a more mature person. And throughout, his "Don Juan confessions" are always tinged with humour and cheekiness.



Along the way he meets a wide range of characters before things change meaning he can never be the same again. He reaches the point where all he wants is peace and a quiet retirement.



The Amorous Postman is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 164 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289935

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B085ZLTM36

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TAMP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



