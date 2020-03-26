PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Amorous Postman" by Ben Goldsmith


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Amorous Postman – a humourous biographical romp by Ben Goldsmith.

Thame, United Kingdom, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About The Amorous Postman:

This read is a mixture of true and fictional events in the life of a highly charged young man who experiences the peak of romantic adventure with a number of women, in the most unexpected of places.

His devoted parents guide him when the going gets tough and even through his highs and lows, they are always there to support him.

Tragedy plays its part when his no. 1 love surprisingly dies, but despite his youth, he comes through it a more mature person. And throughout, his "Don Juan confessions" are always tinged with humour and cheekiness.

Along the way he meets a wide range of characters before things change meaning he can never be the same again. He reaches the point where all he wants is peace and a quiet retirement.

The Amorous Postman is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 164 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289935
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085ZLTM36
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TAMP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help