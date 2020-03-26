Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Amorous Postman" by Ben Goldsmith

Thame, United Kingdom, March 26, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About The Amorous Postman:
This read is a mixture of true and fictional events in the life of a highly charged young man who experiences the peak of romantic adventure with a number of women, in the most unexpected of places.
His devoted parents guide him when the going gets tough and even through his highs and lows, they are always there to support him.
Tragedy plays its part when his no. 1 love surprisingly dies, but despite his youth, he comes through it a more mature person. And throughout, his "Don Juan confessions" are always tinged with humour and cheekiness.
Along the way he meets a wide range of characters before things change meaning he can never be the same again. He reaches the point where all he wants is peace and a quiet retirement.
The Amorous Postman is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 164 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289935
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085ZLTM36
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TAMP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
