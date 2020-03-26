Press Releases Streann Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Streann Media: By Email RSS Feeds: Sinbad Goes Direct to Consumer with Streann Media

Miami, FL, March 26, 2020 --(



"I have always been an early adopter, and in times like this, we needed to rethink our business model. We built our revenues 100% around events, and we are delighted to embrace technology to go direct to my audience!



"We chose Streann Media for their +100 features. The most relevant to me were: pay per view, distribution to social media, and apps on every platform. I like to keep everything I do extra funky," commented Sinbad.



The last few weeks, Streann Media has seen triple-digit increases in content among its clients, which includes traditional media companies, influencers, churches, and universities.



"We are here to help content creators transition 100% to digital, and our technology can be a business savior. As our platform fits many industries, in the last few weeks we have signed more customers than in the entire year! It is clear that digital is the only way forward," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.



About Streann

Streann Media is a revolutionary SaaS platform established in 2014 in Miami. With Streann, content providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify with powerful features for distribution, engagement, and market first patent-pending monetization technologies. Thanks to its user-friendly all-in-one solution, the company has earned several industry awards.



PR contact: Leandro@streann.com Miami, FL, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sinbad, the actor, and comedian ranked "100 Greatest Standups of All Time" by Comedy Central, chooses Miami based Streann Media to expand, engage, and monetize his audience during these disruptive times we live in."I have always been an early adopter, and in times like this, we needed to rethink our business model. We built our revenues 100% around events, and we are delighted to embrace technology to go direct to my audience!"We chose Streann Media for their +100 features. The most relevant to me were: pay per view, distribution to social media, and apps on every platform. I like to keep everything I do extra funky," commented Sinbad.The last few weeks, Streann Media has seen triple-digit increases in content among its clients, which includes traditional media companies, influencers, churches, and universities."We are here to help content creators transition 100% to digital, and our technology can be a business savior. As our platform fits many industries, in the last few weeks we have signed more customers than in the entire year! It is clear that digital is the only way forward," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.About StreannStreann Media is a revolutionary SaaS platform established in 2014 in Miami. With Streann, content providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify with powerful features for distribution, engagement, and market first patent-pending monetization technologies. Thanks to its user-friendly all-in-one solution, the company has earned several industry awards.PR contact: Leandro@streann.com Contact Information Streann Media

Leandro Finol

1-866-706-6247



https://streann.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Streann Media