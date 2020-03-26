The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Springfield Neighborhood

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, March 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home offers retro flair with an updated kitchen with butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. There are multiple spacious areas throughout the home including, the living room, family room, and the versatile bonus room upstairs. Outside you will find a spacious backyard, garden shed, covered patio area, and a detached garage.1579 E St is listed for $279,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Springfield, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

