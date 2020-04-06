Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Unsolicited Press: By Email RSS Feeds: Nashville Author Catherine Moore Release New Poetry Collection

Nashville Author Catherine Moore Release New Poetry Collection by Portland, Oregon Publisher Unsolicited Press.

Nashville, TN, April 06, 2020 --(



In creating a lyrical voice for these nameless, Moore kept in mind what modern-day forensics reveals about the nature of life and death for bodies recovered from the bogs, the what of their diets, the ways their occupations or illnesses marked their bodies, and the how behind their death. The forces of nature at work on the bog lands are also given voice in this collection, wind, sun, and the Shan Van Vocht, the bog, itself. “Shan Van Vocht” is a phonetic transliteration of the Gaelic phrase (tSeanbhean bhocht) for the land goddess, its meaning translates as Poor Old Woman. In modern druid terms, it’s similar to Mother Nature.



Catherine Moore is the author of three chapbooks and the collection ULLA! ULLA! (Main Street Rag). Her work appears in Tahoma Literary Review, Roanoke Review, Southampton Review, Appalachian Heritage, Mid-American Review and in various anthologies. She’s been awarded Walker Percy and Hambidge fellowships; her honors also include the Southeast Review’s Gearhart Poetry Prize, a Nashville MetroArts grant, inclusion in the juried BEST SMALL FICTIONS, as well as Pushcart and Best of the Net nominations.



​Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht is available on April 14, 2020 as a paperback (978-1-950730-27-8) and e-book​ wherever books are sold​. Active marketing and publicity efforts are in place including reviews and advertisements.



Unsolicited Press is a small publishing house based in Portland, Oregon. ​The team publishes titles from award-winning authors and authors who are just breaking into the industry. Nashville, TN, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unsolicited Press announces immediate availability of Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht by local Nashville poet Catherine Moore. Bog Bodies, mud corpses, are designated by the churning wetland that exhumed them. Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht explores lost voices of the soil-mummified nameless, whose bodies are recovered from bog lands. The "borrowings" in Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht are Bog Bodies—naturally preserved corpses— displayed sometimes like sideshow curiosities in museums worldwide. These bodies are titled after the bog, melting and churning, which exhumed them.In creating a lyrical voice for these nameless, Moore kept in mind what modern-day forensics reveals about the nature of life and death for bodies recovered from the bogs, the what of their diets, the ways their occupations or illnesses marked their bodies, and the how behind their death. The forces of nature at work on the bog lands are also given voice in this collection, wind, sun, and the Shan Van Vocht, the bog, itself. “Shan Van Vocht” is a phonetic transliteration of the Gaelic phrase (tSeanbhean bhocht) for the land goddess, its meaning translates as Poor Old Woman. In modern druid terms, it’s similar to Mother Nature.Catherine Moore is the author of three chapbooks and the collection ULLA! ULLA! (Main Street Rag). Her work appears in Tahoma Literary Review, Roanoke Review, Southampton Review, Appalachian Heritage, Mid-American Review and in various anthologies. She’s been awarded Walker Percy and Hambidge fellowships; her honors also include the Southeast Review’s Gearhart Poetry Prize, a Nashville MetroArts grant, inclusion in the juried BEST SMALL FICTIONS, as well as Pushcart and Best of the Net nominations.​Borrowings of the Shan Van Vocht is available on April 14, 2020 as a paperback (978-1-950730-27-8) and e-book​ wherever books are sold​. Active marketing and publicity efforts are in place including reviews and advertisements.Unsolicited Press is a small publishing house based in Portland, Oregon. ​The team publishes titles from award-winning authors and authors who are just breaking into the industry. Contact Information Unsolicited Press

Eric Rancino

619-354-8005



www.unsolicitedpress.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unsolicited Press