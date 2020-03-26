Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ATEN Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ATEN Technology Eases Networked AV with Mobile App

App Turns Smartphones Into Remote Control for AV Over IP Solutions

Irvine, CA, March 26, 2020 --(



Featuring an easy-to-use, intuitive interface, ATEN’s Control App provides direct access to VE Manager, which enables preview, monitor and control of a user’s video sources, anytime, anywhere. Users can track the latest display schedule and system updates, managing their networked AV system more effortlessly than before.



Key features:

· Simple Setup and Login – Auto scan the network for devices and tap on any transmitter or receiver to log in.

· Real-Time Device Monitoring – Check the status of receivers and digital signage content remotely. Preview video sources and quickly edit receiver inputs or adjust video wall layouts with the GUI.

· Instant Switching and Control – Switch video sources instantly by simply selecting the transmitter source and the target receiver via a mobile device. Users can also switch a video source to multiple receivers at once.

· Calendar-Based Scheduling – Check and revise the display schedule on-the-go to save time, related costs and streamline daily operations.



“Our Red Dot Design Award winning VE8950, along with the VE8900, provide an effective, easy-to-use and economical digital signage solution with limitless scalability, flexibility and daisy-chaining options. With no complicated IP setup, additional server PCs or software needed, these solutions are perfectly designed to address the challenges that system integrators encounter while implementing AV over IP,” said YT Liang, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “This, coupled with the new Control App, gives complete mobility, intuitive control and more power to users, allowing them to manage their networked AV systems effortlessly.”



More Information

To download ATEN’s VE8950/8900 Control App, visit: The App Store or Google Play, or visit:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/professional-audiovideo/networked-av/ve8900%20/%20ve8950%20control%20app/ for more information or https://youtu.be/p2EtLRJLLo4 to see the Control App in action.



For more information, product features and technical specifications for ATEN’s complete line of Networked AV solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/professional-audiovideo/networked-av/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



PR Contact:

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations for ATEN

+1 732.758.1100, x. 105

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrb-pr.com



