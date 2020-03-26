New Yorker Electronics Releases the New Vishay Dale IHLE-5050FH E-Shield Inductors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Automotive and Commercial Grade Inductors Lower Costs and Save Space while Providing Up to -20 dB Electric Field Reduction at 1 cm.

Northvale, NJ, March 26, 2020 --(



The Vishay Dale IHLE-5050FH-51 and IHLE-5050FH-5A inductors reduce costs and save board space by eliminating the need for separate board-level Faraday shielding. These new inductors contain the electric and B field associated with EMI in a tin-plated copper integrated shield. These wirewound inductors provide up to -20 dB of electric field reduction at 1 cm (above the center of the inductor) when the integrated shield is connected to ground.



They are packaged in a 100% lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels. It also demonstrates high resistance to thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock.



They are used for energy storage in DC/DC converters and high current filtering in such products as desktop PCs and servers, high current POL converters, low profile, high current power supplies and battery-powered devices. They also have many automotive applications such as engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, entertainment/navigation systems, heating and ventilation blowers, and LED and HID lighting.



Features & Benefits:

• Integrated e-shields reduce EMI

• High temperature operation to +155 °C

• Offered in 5050 case size

• Co-planarity of their four terminals within ≤ 100 µm

• AEC-Q200 qualified (IHLE-5050FH-5A)

• Handle high transient current spikes without saturation

• RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green



Applications:

• Energy storage in DC/DC converters and high current filtering

• Desktop PCs and servers

• POL converters

• Power Supplies

• Battery-powered devices

• Automotive engine and transmission controls

• LED and HID lighting



Samples and production quantities of the new IHLE devices are available now from New Yorker Electronics, with lead times of nine weeks for large orders. As a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale, New Yorker Electronics supplies its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



