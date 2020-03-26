H.R. Mental Wellness Centre Offers an Integrated Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases H.R. Mental Wellness Centre Press Release

Vancouver, Canada, March 26, 2020 --



This webinar presents an integrated approach to prevent infection using easy ways to deal with stress and anxiety, take care of your psychological needs, and make the best out of the current situation. Besides, you will learn how to enhance your immune system using micronutrients and deal with your current issues.



The webinar will address fears, anxieties, and worries resulting from drastic changes in people’s daily lives and sudden increase in stress levels due to interruption of people’s lives and career plans, uncertainty about when this pandemic will end, fear of getting infected, social/physical isolation, loneliness, and lack of purpose, in addition to their financial losses caused by loss of a job, business income, or retirement savings.



You will learn skills to deal with anxiety, take care of your psychological needs, and maintain your physical and mental health. You will learn easy ways to develop healthy habits, and skills you need to address the current situation now, during, and after the crises are over. You will see the silver lining in these crises and make the best out of the current situation. You will learn more about important micronutrients to enhance your immune system at a cost less than $1 a day, and improve your diet to improve your physical and mental wellness.



“This program will help participants to lead a peaceful life free of fear or worries now and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. El-Rayes, Director of H.R. Mental Wellness Centre. “The webinar will show you how to turn the current crises into blessings.”



The webinar will help you to:

- Overcome your anxiety, worries, and fears;

- Nourish your body and nurture your brain

- Improve your mood and help you adopt a peaceful, more optimistic approach to life;

- Enhance your immune system and improve your physical and mental health;

- Improve your life quality despite its shortcomings;

- Learn skills to improve your resilience now and in the aftermath; and

- Have a happier and more successful life.



Starting March 28, the program will be delivered weekly.



About H.R. Mental Wellness Centre

Dr. Hamdy El-Rayes

1-778-714-7692



https://mentalwellnessbc.ca



