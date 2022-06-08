Minneapolis’ Game Phoenix Explodes with Added Platforms
Minneapolis, MN, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Game Phoenix’s Video Game Catalog Explodes with Added, Classic Platforms
After starting the Game Phoenix video game trading community with a focus on current gaming systems, the team has expanded their catalog to include all systems back to the original Nintendo and Sega Master System.
The update adds literally thousands of games to the trading platform in hopes of enticing the growing community of video game enthusiasts who enjoy classic games. Now with a library of almost 20,000 titles, covering classic and current games, Game Phoenix is making titles available that users haven’t seen in decades.
“Shortly after launch, we had emails coming in from gamers who were asking about older systems,” said Game Phoenix Founder Josh Klun. “There are so many games that were only put out on systems like Sega Genesis and Nintendo Game Boy, so as gamers we completely understood. We’re so pleased to make these games available for the users in our community.”
About Game Phoenix
Game Phoenix (https://www.gamephoenix.co) is a website that allows users to list all the physical video games they wish to pass along – while also connecting them with other gamers looking to trade. The Game Phoenix platform connects gamers who simply send each other their respective games. No money changes hands; the transaction is limited to buying postage and mailing packages.
Here’s a list of the systems whose games are now included on Game Phoenix:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
PlayStation 3 (PS3)
PlayStation 2 (PS2)
PlayStation 1
PlayStation Vita (PSVITA)
PlayStation Portable (PSP)
XBox One
XBox 360
XBox
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Wii U
Nintendo Wii
Nintendo Gamecube
Nintendo 64 (N64)
Super Nintendo
Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
Nintendo Game Boy DS
Nintendo Game Boy Advance (Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP)
Nintendo Game Boy Color
Nintendo Game Boy
Sega Saturn
Sega Dreamcast
Sega Mega-CD 32X (SegaCD)
Sega Genesis
Sega Master System
Sega Game Gear
Game Phoenix was founded by gamers, built on the belief that video games are art. We believe gamers should share old games with others who’ll appreciate them, and that no game should be garbage. We believe our community of gamers should spend their money on new games, supporting the artists who create them.
Contact:
Jon Bauer
jon.bauer@gamephoenix.co
763-213-6825
After starting the Game Phoenix video game trading community with a focus on current gaming systems, the team has expanded their catalog to include all systems back to the original Nintendo and Sega Master System.
The update adds literally thousands of games to the trading platform in hopes of enticing the growing community of video game enthusiasts who enjoy classic games. Now with a library of almost 20,000 titles, covering classic and current games, Game Phoenix is making titles available that users haven’t seen in decades.
“Shortly after launch, we had emails coming in from gamers who were asking about older systems,” said Game Phoenix Founder Josh Klun. “There are so many games that were only put out on systems like Sega Genesis and Nintendo Game Boy, so as gamers we completely understood. We’re so pleased to make these games available for the users in our community.”
About Game Phoenix
Game Phoenix (https://www.gamephoenix.co) is a website that allows users to list all the physical video games they wish to pass along – while also connecting them with other gamers looking to trade. The Game Phoenix platform connects gamers who simply send each other their respective games. No money changes hands; the transaction is limited to buying postage and mailing packages.
Here’s a list of the systems whose games are now included on Game Phoenix:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
PlayStation 3 (PS3)
PlayStation 2 (PS2)
PlayStation 1
PlayStation Vita (PSVITA)
PlayStation Portable (PSP)
XBox One
XBox 360
XBox
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Wii U
Nintendo Wii
Nintendo Gamecube
Nintendo 64 (N64)
Super Nintendo
Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)
Nintendo Game Boy DS
Nintendo Game Boy Advance (Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP)
Nintendo Game Boy Color
Nintendo Game Boy
Sega Saturn
Sega Dreamcast
Sega Mega-CD 32X (SegaCD)
Sega Genesis
Sega Master System
Sega Game Gear
Game Phoenix was founded by gamers, built on the belief that video games are art. We believe gamers should share old games with others who’ll appreciate them, and that no game should be garbage. We believe our community of gamers should spend their money on new games, supporting the artists who create them.
Contact:
Jon Bauer
jon.bauer@gamephoenix.co
763-213-6825
Contact
Game PhoenixContact
Jon Bauer
763-213-6825
https://www.gamephoenix.co/
Jon Bauer
763-213-6825
https://www.gamephoenix.co/
Categories