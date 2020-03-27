Tweaking Technologies Tweakshot Screen Capture is Now on the Windows Store

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tweaking Technologies Press Release

The tool allows users to capture both screenshots and videos.

Jaipur, India, March 27, 2020 --(



As its name suggests, Tweakshot is a multifunctional tool to capture both images and videos from the screen. It comes with a non-intrusive user interface that makes it easy for both experts and novice users to capture screenshots and screen-record a video. Captured media can then be saved on user system in a variety of available file formats. Some features of Tweakshot Screen Capture are listed below.



Capture screenshot of selected area, active screen & scrolling window.



Simple and intuitive user interface.



Upload screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox.



Edit screenshots or video instantly.



“Taking screenshots has always been a mystery, especially when you’re not very familiar with computers. This might sound very promotional, but there are actually a lot of people that hate the lack of options when it comes to capturing your PC screen. Tweakshot is built to surpass that boundary and makes it easy for everyone to take screenshots. The design has been kept as simple as possible and offers several options to capture your Windows PC screen without resorting to workarounds. We only hope that the availability of this tool on Microsoft Store garners more trust among users and they find it essential to their tasks,” said Lakshmikant Sharma, Vice President of Quality & Excellence, Tweaking Technologies.



“It might seem repetitive but the thought of ‘simplifying existing technologies’ has always been the cornerstone of our organizational ideals. And Tweakshot Screen Capture is the perfect example. It not only makes the dreary task of capturing screenshot and cropping it to your desire much easy, but it can also record onscreen videos. I personally use it and I am sure that users will agree with me. A big shout out to our development team for coming up with such a practical tool for Windows users,” said, Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder and CEO, Tweaking Technologies.



Please visit the Microsoft Store for more details about Tweakshot Screen Capture.



https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/tweakshot-screen-capture/9mwn07866k38?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



