eWeLink Integrates with Yandex Alice Voice Assistant to Bring More eWeLink Support Devices to Russian Users

)-- eWeLink has now supported integration with Russian search engine giant, Yendex's voice assistant Alice. Along with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Xiaomi and other major global voice assistants, Alice is working with eWeLink now.
Upon the integration of Alice, eWeLink users in Russian-speaking countries can control the 200 types of eWeLink powered smart home products directly through Alice speaker or Alice app. As Alice is the most popular voice assistant in Russia and other CIS countries, the integration with Alice will bring the smart home produces in eWeLink ecosystem to more and more users in western Europe.
eWeLink will continue to deepen the cooperation with Alice team, to bring "eWeLink support" labeled products the reach of more consumers. In the meantime, eWeLink is also working to integrate with other voice assistants and other third party platforms such as Olisto, Maic, etc. to expand the possibilities and increase the capabilities of eWeLink powered products. It is eWeLink's mission to work with everything.
As an open IoT platform for different smart home brands and manufacturers, eWeLink is helping over 1000 smart home brands and manufacturers to upgrade their products and boost device abilities.
About eWeLink
eWeLink works with everything
Our team commits to fulfill the mission, that is, “eWeLink Support, Works with everything.” We spare every effort in expanding the list of eWeLink Support brands and products.
eWeLink is also a full-fledged IoT Smart Home turnkey solution which includes WiFi/Zigbee/GSM/Bluetooth module and firmware, PCBA hardware, global IoT SaaS platform, and open API, etc. It enables brands launching their own smart devices at minimal time and cost.