Press Releases StayingHomeKit.com Press Release

Receive press releases from StayingHomeKit.com: By Email RSS Feeds: Staying Home Kit: These 60+ Online Resources Became Free During Coronavirus

A group of friends puts together a list of 60+ Businesses that offer Online Courses and Tools for free or with a huge discount during COVID-19.

New York, NY, March 27, 2020 --(



Luckily, lots of companies and organizations extended a helping hand to those in need and decided to make their otherwise premium products either totally free or heavily discounted during the outbreak of coronavirus.



In Switzerland, two friends Marian and Tauras, decided to consolidate all of those offers into one list and created a site called Staying Home Kit: https://stayinghomekit.com. The list currently has 68 items on the list and is being updated daily, with products ranging from free coding courses to free Audible audiobooks for kids.



“We were amazed to see so many companies all around the world showing solidarity with society and putting down the paywalls to their incredible products. By doing so, it not only adds so much needed positivity to times we live in, but also helps people to spend their time more productively, despite the chaos. We hope StayingHomeKit will be useful for a lot of people as they can see access to all the products from a single place. This project was born overnight and it’s our way of contributing to helping people to cope with the current situation better,” says one of the project founders Tauras Sinkus.



Staying together as humanity during these tough times is the most important thing and projects like these definitely make it easier to do so. So regardless if you are home alone and have more time to learn or you have bunch of kids you have to constantly entertain - you’ll find option what to do at home with StayingHomeKit.



About The Company:

Staying Home Kit is a project aimed to inform people about all the great online courses, tools and resources that were made for free or at a heavy discount, by various businesses around the world during COVID-19 pandemic. It has been launched in March 2020 by two friends Marian and Tauras, based in Switzerland. New York, NY, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 pandemic has caught all of us by surprise. While some businesses are literally closing down, laying-off staff and filing for bankruptcy, other ones are struggling to meet the increased demand.Luckily, lots of companies and organizations extended a helping hand to those in need and decided to make their otherwise premium products either totally free or heavily discounted during the outbreak of coronavirus.In Switzerland, two friends Marian and Tauras, decided to consolidate all of those offers into one list and created a site called Staying Home Kit: https://stayinghomekit.com. The list currently has 68 items on the list and is being updated daily, with products ranging from free coding courses to free Audible audiobooks for kids.“We were amazed to see so many companies all around the world showing solidarity with society and putting down the paywalls to their incredible products. By doing so, it not only adds so much needed positivity to times we live in, but also helps people to spend their time more productively, despite the chaos. We hope StayingHomeKit will be useful for a lot of people as they can see access to all the products from a single place. This project was born overnight and it’s our way of contributing to helping people to cope with the current situation better,” says one of the project founders Tauras Sinkus.Staying together as humanity during these tough times is the most important thing and projects like these definitely make it easier to do so. So regardless if you are home alone and have more time to learn or you have bunch of kids you have to constantly entertain - you’ll find option what to do at home with StayingHomeKit.About The Company:Staying Home Kit is a project aimed to inform people about all the great online courses, tools and resources that were made for free or at a heavy discount, by various businesses around the world during COVID-19 pandemic. It has been launched in March 2020 by two friends Marian and Tauras, based in Switzerland. Contact Information Sinkus Studio

Tauras Sinkus

+41764519131



https://sinkusstudio.ch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StayingHomeKit.com