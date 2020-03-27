Charlotte High School’s Soccer Players Recognized with All-Area Honors

Press Releases Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Press Release

A total of six Charlotte HS soccer players were recognized with All-Area honors.

All-Area First Team

Gavin Pennell, Senior -Goalkeeper. One of the three Sun‘s finalists for All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for their standout seasons.

David Lawson, Senior - Mid Fielder.

Tyler Amaral, Sophomore - Striker.

Dylan Marsh, Junior - Defender.

All-Area Second Team

DeAngelo Renford, Senior - Defender.

Caleb Briggs, Senior - Striker.



A total of six Charlotte HS soccer players were recognized with All-Area honors. "This has been an incredible season. These young men have helped turn our program around and they have set a new standard of performance for our program. They are all truly deserving of this honor," stated Head Coach Greg Winkler who was selected as the All-Area Coach of Year.



Greg Winkler

920-960-8814



https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer



