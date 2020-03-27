PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Press Release

Charlotte High School’s Soccer Players Recognized with All-Area Honors


A total of six Charlotte HS soccer players were recognized with All-Area honors.

Punta Gorda, FL, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte County, Florida: Charlotte High School’s soccer players recognized with All-Area Honors. Four players received All-Area first team honors and two received second team honors.

All-Area First Team
Gavin Pennell, Senior -Goalkeeper. One of the three Sun‘s finalists for All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year for their standout seasons.
David Lawson, Senior - Mid Fielder.
Tyler Amaral, Sophomore - Striker.
Dylan Marsh, Junior - Defender.
All-Area Second Team
DeAngelo Renford, Senior - Defender.
Caleb Briggs, Senior - Striker.

A total of six Charlotte HS soccer players were recognized with All-Area honors. "This has been an incredible season. These young men have helped turn our program around and they have set a new standard of performance for our program. They are all truly deserving of this honor," stated Head Coach Greg Winkler who was selected as the All-Area Coach of Year.

Charlotte HS boys’ soccer finished the 2019-2020 season with a 13-3-5 record.
Contact Information
Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
Greg Winkler
920-960-8814
Contact
https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer

