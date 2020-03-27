Western-Shooter "Guns’n’stories: Bulletproof VR" Release Date for Oculus Quest Confirmed for 2nd April

Press Releases MiroWin Press Release

New York, NY, March 27, 2020 --(



Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR - it is the story of an old cowboy who tells his grandson about dashing skirmishes with bandits during his youth, spiced with a great atmosphere of the wild west and drastic humor.



The game won awards "GTP Indie Cup Summer winner" on GTP Indie Cup Summer (2017), "Indie Prize Kyiv 2017" from Indie Prize, "Best VR Game" from WEGAME Awards (2018).



This March MiroWin studio released their second game - sci-fi VR shooter “Boiling Steel”, written by one of the authors of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.



About MiroWin



MiroWin Studio creates VR games from 2017, using the latest in VR technology to provide the best gaming experience for players. They are currently developing multiple projects across all major VR platforms including PlayStation VR, HTC Cosmos and Vive, Oculus Rift 5, and standalone VR headsets Oculus Quest and HTC Focus Plus.



Joanne Ferguson

1 (372) 57378191



mirowin.com



