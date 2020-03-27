Harris County Public Library Closes Branches in Accordance with Stay Home, Work Safe

Press Releases Harris County Public Library Press Release

In accordance with Harris County’s Stay Home, Work Safe order, Harris County Public Library (HCPL) will close all branches and suspend all at-library services effective at 11:59 PM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and running through Friday, April 3, 2020.

Harris County Public Library will continue to offer a wide array of online services during the Stay Home, Work Safe period. All Harris County residents are encouraged to take advantage of HCPL’s large collection of downloadable ebooks, audiobooks and streaming video at https://www.hcpl.net/services/digital-media, as well as to follow @HarrisCountyPL on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for special online story times, crafts, science experiments and other programming for all ages.



Harris County residents who do not currently have an HCPL library card, can get instant access to all of HCPL's digital materials including ebooks, streaming movies and research tools with an iKnow Digital Access Card.



No late fees will be assessed during the closure. Library patrons who have books and other items checked out are asked to hold on to them until libraries reopen and services resume.

Lone Star College campuses, including LSC - CyFair Branch Library and LSC - Tomball Community Library are closed through Monday, April 6. For more information about Lone Star College services during Stay Home, Work Safe, please visit the LSC Corona Virus webpage.

