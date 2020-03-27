SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases

Press Releases SKB Corporation Press Release

Orange, CA, March 27, 2020 --(



iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access and organization for a multitude of lures and baits. Each model features adjustable compartments with a corrosion inhibitor to protect hooks. Individual models and specifications are as follows:



-iSeries Small Lure Case



Model number: 3i0907-6B-F



Interior dimensions: 9” x 7” x 6”



Features 36 adjustable compartments



-iSeries Medium Lure Case



Model number: 3i1706-6B-F



Interior dimensions: 17” x 6” x 6”



Features 40 adjustable compartments



-iSeries Large Lure Case



Model number: 3i1309-6B-F



Interior dimensions: 13” x 9” x 6”



Features 48 adjustable compartments



Includes Think Tank lid organizer



Available with optional Think Tank cover and shoulder strap (3i-CV1309TT)



All SKB iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Cases are molded of ultra high-strength polypropylene copolymer resin, and feature a water and dust-tight, submersible design (MIL-C-4150J) that is resistant to corrosion and impact damage (MIL-STD-810G). Other standard features include a molded-in hinge, patented “trigger release” TSA-retrofittable latches, comfortable snap-down rubber over-molded cushion grip handles, automatic ambient pressure equalization valve (MIL-STD-648C), and resistance to UV, solvents, corrosion, and fungus.



CeeCee Vandiver

714-685-5232



skbcases.com



