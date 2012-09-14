PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Crusher Lures Partners with Professional Marketing Crusher Lures, an Alabama-based tackle company, has selected Professional Marketing as its Agent. - August 22, 2019 - Crusher Lures

Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020 The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take place... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter

SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Lunkerville Moves to Saturday Mornings on CBS Sports Award-Winning Outdoors Show Celebrates 15 Years on National Television - July 17, 2019 - Lunkerville LLC

Too Lethal Charters Celebrates 25 Years of Business For 25 years Too Lethal Charters of Key West, Florida, has been offering the finest fishing charter boat experiences. - July 16, 2019 - Too Lethal Charters

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International

MONSTERBASS Raises $1 Million Seed Round Former Lucky Tackle Box Co-Founder Named President & CEO announced today that the company has completed a $1 million dollar seed round, with a company option of an additional $1 million follow-on round, to launch a new online service aimed at catching the nearly 20 million Americans who participate... - April 28, 2019 - MONSTERBASS

SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky

As the 2019 Whale Watching Season Enters Its Peak in Cabo San Lucas, Cabo Yacht World Makes Sure Tourists Don’t Miss Out on the Action With the company’s impressive fleet of luxury boats and yachts, tourists can enjoy a memorable whale watching tour with their friends and family. Their team has worked quite hard to provide even better services to customers this year. They’ve updated and upgraded the fleet and have tried to set package prices as low as possible to make them affordable for all. - January 31, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World

Russell Fishing and Grieve's Guide Service Join Forces to Create Russell's Wilderness Outfitters After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable, family-friendly,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Cabo Yacht World is Now Accepting Tour Bookings for the 2018-2019 Whale Watching Season in Cabo San Lucas Tourists can now book their tours online or offline and expect a fine whale watching experience in Cabo San Lucas. - January 10, 2019 - Cabo Yacht World

WWII Navy Veteran Takes on Powerful U.S. Government Agency in David vs. Goliath Case; New Book by William S. Walker Tells Fascinating Story Dog Ear Publishing reviews "The Farmer And The Dolphin," a new book that tells the story of an 86-year-old World War II sailor who successfully defended himself against a U.S. government charge that he killed a dolphin. - September 19, 2018 - Dog Ear Publishing

World Rivers Day 2018 Set for September 23rd. World Rivers Day Promotes Stewardship, Increases Awareness and Encourages River Conservation. World Rivers Day 2018, set for September 23 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 17, 2018 - World Rivers Day

The Spry is the First Waterproof Drone That Submerges Under Water, Floats Like a Boat, and Flies in the Air SwellPro USA, the company the develops waterproof drones, announces the Spry: The first ever waterproof drone that submerges, floats, flies in the air at over 43mph. The drone comes with the first ever waterproof remote control. The Spry Drone is crossing the line between science fiction and reality by being able to briefly submerge, float and fly. The Spry is available on Kickstarter and starts shipping in late November, 2018. - August 28, 2018 - Urban Drones

Boat Manufacturers Work to Minimize the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) harm water access, fishing, boating and tourism. A technical information report has been published for boat manufacturers to reference that provides information regarding Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) with consideration to the design and construction of boats, trailers, engines, components, and accessories in order to minimize the spread of AIS. - August 15, 2018 - ABYC

Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament sponsored and hosted by Grand Caribe Belize this August 10th-12th in Ambergris Caye, Belize. - July 28, 2018 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

Breaking: Lava Covers Coral Reef in Hawai’i as Local Filmmakers Try to Preserve Reefs Worldwide Through Their Short Film "Reefs at Risk" Hawaii filmmakers will launch short film Reefs at Risk and reef safe sunscreen guide online for World Oceans Day on June 8th to educate the public about the effects of some sunscreen chemicals on coral reefs. Governor Ige will sign legislation to ban the sale of sunscreens with oxybenzone/octinoxate in Hawaii by Jan. 2021. In sad news, the filmmakers experience great loss today as lava covers their favorite coral reef in Hawaii. Some of their favorite shots were filmed at the Wai Opae tidepools. - June 06, 2018 - Fagan Films

Classic Accessories, LLC Adds Duck Covers to Its Collection of Brands Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company. “Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories

"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing" Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 27-29, 2018 Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - April 23, 2018 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Law Enforcement Scholarships – Building a Legacy of Hope in the Face of Tragedy Noah’s Army Foundation’s inaugural memorial event to benefit law enforcement scholarships for Polk County, Florida. In the face of the tragic death of future hopeful Sheriff’s Deputy, Noah Jeffries, his family established the Noah’s Army Foundation to inspire and build a stronger future for others and the community. Saturday, March 24th at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL, from 8am to 1pm, stand with us to continue his legacy of helping others. - March 20, 2018 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

Spearfishing Book, "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" Now Live on Kickstarter A spearfishing book providing information for safe and effective is live on Kickstarter. "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" is a book sourced from interviews with more than 50 of the world's best spearfishing people. The project is now 40% funded in its first few days. - March 13, 2018 - Noob Spearo

Grand Opening for Big Boys Bait & Tackle - March 10, 2018. Cape Coral FL’s One-Stop Shop for All Your Fishing Bait and Equipment, from Beginners to Professional Grade. Big Boys Bait & Tackle has secured a location in Cape Coral, FL that promises to be the largest bait and tackle store in the area. The 2,240 square feet of space will allow for the anticipated growth and expansion to include the largest live bait tanks, as well other bait and gear to cover all aspects of fishing from freshwater to backwater, inshore and offshore. Co-Owners, Mike Shelton and Fred O’Dell are both long term Florida residents who love living and fishing in the area. - March 08, 2018 - Big Boys Bait & Tackle

Captain Moe Celebrates 34 Years of Key West Captain Moe Mottice, owner of Captain Moe’s Lucky Fleet charter boat fishing services, began his love affair with Key West in 1984 as a crew member in the Coast Guard and has kept right on sailing the oceans for the past 34 years. To celebrate his historic milestone, Captain Moe invites everyone to experience the adventure of fishing on the ocean with his Lucky Fleet. - February 02, 2018 - Captain Moe's Lucky Fleet

Downriggers Pro, LLC Launches Downriggerspro.com, a New Place to Shop for Electric and Manual Downriggers DownriggersPro.com is a new site that aims to help educate and help its customers learn about electric and manual downriggers as well provide an enjoyable shopping experience. - December 21, 2017 - Downriggers Pro

RealWorld Games Announces Augmented World Fishing Game: Real World Fishing This week, RealWorld Games, an Augmented Reality game company, announced a Kickstarter campaign for an ambitious global fishing game project, using Earth as the playing field, and fed by real world scientific data. - August 27, 2017 - RealWorld Games

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 1st Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Grand Caribe Belize is excited to announce the launch of their first annual fishing tournament at Ambergris Caye, Belize, on July 7th through July 9th, 2017. - June 23, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

PYYROS, the Re-Invented Flashlight & Survival Tool PYYROS, the ultimate survival tool and flashlight, designed by US Military veteran and avid outdoorsmen, Adam Nichols, is set to launch on Monday June 19th at Noon on the crowd funding platform Kickstarter. PYYROS is reinventing the flashlight, making it 100% modular and expandable, 100% water proof... - June 16, 2017 - PYYROS

Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger

Land the Catch of a Lifetime! - Coastal Salt Box, the Exclusive Monthly Subscription Box for All Your Saltwater Fishing Needs A monthly subscription box filled with high quality gear focusing on all types of saltwater fishing. The box targets the fish in your region and fish that are in season. - June 14, 2017 - Coastal Salt Box

Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Randy White Fishes Lake Texoma to Benefit North Texas Children #54 Loves Football, Fishing and Philanthropy, and, he joins with Striper Express Guide Service in supporting The Warren Center, a non-profit serving children with developmental challenges. - June 05, 2017 - Striper Express Guide Service

CarbonTV Profiles N.O.D.R. on an All New American Elements CarbonTV debuts the second episode of season two of its award-winning documentary series “American Elements” with an exclusive introduction to YouTube stars Crappie Killa' and Westbred Diamond (collectively known as N.O.D.R.) available on-demand for free on www.carbontv.com and related CarbonTV... - June 01, 2017 - CarbonTV

Carpbusters Begins Phase 3 Trials of Eco Carp Product Made with Invasive Species Invasive carp are a huge problem in our waterways. After years of research carpbusters has found a way to use those carp to provide complete nutrition in animal food. By doing so Carpbusters will increase the demand for the invasive fish and help our native fish to thrive. - May 31, 2017 - Carpbusters Inc

4Ocean Announces Biggest Ocean Cleanup to Date Ocean Trash removal company plans to make Earth Day one to remember. - April 20, 2017 - 4Ocean

Record-Holding Fisherman Shares Secrets of Northern Idaho Fishing Lakes For his 11th fishing guide set in the American Northwest, John E. Moore explores lakes found in northern Idaho. Dog Ear Publishing has published this latest work. - April 06, 2017 - Dog Ear Publishing

PowerVision Announces Global Launch Tour for "Best of CES 2017" Award Winner PowerRay Underwater Robot to Start in Munich Then Other Major Cities in Europe, USA, and Asia PowerVision Technology Group, a worldwide leader in UAV, robotics and big data technologies and the maker of PowerEgg and PowerEye drones, today announced that its "Best of CES 2017" award winner, PowerRay, an innovative underwater robot that features a 4K UHD integrated camera, will be featured during a Global Launch in cities worldwide. - March 02, 2017 - PowerVision Robot Corp

Eastern Sportsman Tournament Series Anglers Kick-Off 2017 Season with Record Weights First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman

Interviews with the Hunting Masters Podcast Leaves the Hunting Channel and Comes to Podbean The Hunting Channel’s most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. The Host John Stallone is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. - January 17, 2017 - The Hunting Channel

Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress

The Best Inflatable SUPs Announced by OutsidePursuits.com OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of thier Editors' choice awards for the top rated inflatable SUPs. - October 11, 2016 - Outside Pursuits

Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild