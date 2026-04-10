Fishing News
Catch the latest news on the recreational fishing industry. Learn about charters, tournaments, equipment, accessories and technology to lure sport fishermen and industry professionals.
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
"Misadventures with Mets" - a Hilarious and Heartfelt Memoir of Youthful Rebellion Launches on Amazon
Author Michael J Wheaton invites readers on a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud journey through the wilds of adolescence with the release of his debut memoir, Misadventures with Mets, now available on Amazon. - October 24, 2025 - MJ Wheaton
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Emirates Fishing Tour Presents Gifts When Booking Yachts for 3+ Hours
Emirates Fishing Tour offers bonuses on yacht bookings of 3 hours or more. The gift includes champagne and fruit (3 hours) or an hour of water scooter rental (5 hours). The promotion is aimed at providing a premium marine vacation with a personalized touch - February 06, 2025 - Emirates Fishing Tour
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Full Access LLC d/b/a NYC Fishing Group Brings Iconic Central Park Fishing to the Community
Full Access LLC, doing business as NYC Fishing Group, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing the New York City community with unique and engaging fishing experiences in the heart of Manhattan - Central Park. With over 700 active members, NYC Fishing Group has become a... - September 15, 2024 - Full Access LLC
Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices. - July 25, 2024 - Fishtechy, Inc.
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat
Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19. - December 07, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Havana Boys Club "Mighty Marlin Shoot Out" 2023
Havana Boys Club release details on 2023 event that benefits special needs kid in Cabo San Lucas. - November 18, 2023 - Havana Boys Club LLC
Videographer Highlights Northern California Lake
Best Shorts winner: Michael Stokes and his latest video Northern Mariner. A Recreational boating video about New Hogan Lake in Northern California. - October 27, 2023 - Fieldwalker Productions
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
Vets with Nets Returns to Detroit Beach Boat Club This Weekend
Vets with Nets 5th annual fishing tournament for Veterans will take place this weekend at Detroit Beach Boat Club. - June 09, 2023 - Vets With Nets
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship
The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway. - May 10, 2023 - US Women's Fly Fishing Team
Author Jimmy D. Chance’s New Book, “Somewhere under the Rainbow,” is the Story of Fishing and Also Living Life to the Best One Can
Recent release “Somewhere under the Rainbow-Trout Fishing in Wisconsin,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jimmy D. Chance, is a dual story of the author’s favorite fishing spot and the joy he’s experienced in his life fishing. - March 21, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Potter and Tioga Counties Region Named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
New World Report Travel Awards select region filled with trails, breathtaking views, and award-winning stargazing as the best in Pennsylvania. - February 09, 2023 - Visit Potter-Tioga
4th Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event Supporting First Responders in Polk County, FL
The 4th annual Noah Jeffries memorial sporting clays event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. The primary fundraiser of Noah's Army Foundation, Inc. held annually to help support causes for first responders in Polk County, Florida. - October 14, 2022 - Noah's Army Foundation, Inc
Ravenark Bootlegger 25 Released from Jig
The Ravenark Aluminum Bootlegger 25 has been released after being fabricated and welded in a steel female jig. The boat is now in final stages of finish welding and will be rigged and painted. - August 27, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Ravenark Boats Arrives to Market with Presold Aluminum Sportfisher Pilothouse
Ravenark Boats is a new brand of rugged aluminum boats that are designed and manufactured for coastal and near offshore waters. The brand focuses strictly on design seaworthiness and aluminum as hull and structure material. - June 14, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, AR
Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm. “With the... - June 09, 2022 - Trader Bill's Outdoor
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Introducing the Worlds First Fish Mount NFT
Mount This Fish Company is proud to introduce the world's first Fish Mount NFT. Hogfish Harry, part of the Badfish NFT series, is a free NFT available to all online customers at MountThis.Net. - January 08, 2022 - Mount This Fish Company
Blackfire, The Official Outdoor Gear Brand of Klein Tools, Introduces a New Breed of Outdoor Gear
Blackfire, Inc. introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore. - November 04, 2021 - Blackfire
Maine Lobstering Union Granted Emergency Motion in Part to Protect Lobster Fishermen, Communities
The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has won emergency relief to stop the impending closure of productive lobster waters off the coast of Maine. Injunctive relief was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Saturday, Oct. 16. The closure would have impacted a large area of... - October 18, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
First Disabled Man and Woman to Host an Outdoor Video Series
Ashlee Lundvall & Chad Waligura are the first male and female hosts with a disability to create and produce their own outdoor video series in order to help others get back into the great outdoors (hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, wild game cooking & travel). - October 13, 2021 - Able Outdoors
Maine Lobstering Union Files Federal Lawsuit for Emergency Injunctive Relief Against National Marine Fisheries Service et. al.
The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has filed a civil action in the United States District Court for the District of Maine, seeking emergency relief related to the impending closure by agencies of the federal government of productive lobster grounds utilized by Maine’s lobster fishermen and women. - September 29, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
C. Nicklaus Starling Announced as New Southeast Dealer for Maverick Yachts Costa Rica
C. Nicklaus Starling and Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica are proud to announce their dealer partnership for the southeast U.S. market encompassing Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Texas. C. Nicklaus Starling will work with Maverick Yachts to promote their full model line of... - May 19, 2021 - C. Nicklaus Starling
Nancy Matter Racing Announces Primary Sponsorship with BAITMASTER - The Obvious Choice, 100% American Made Fishing Lure Company
In continuation of the growing list of marketing partners for Nancy Matter Racing, Matter is proud to announce today that she has signed a multi-year, exclusive, primary sponsorship with 100% American Made Fishing Lure Company, BAITMASTER - The Obvious Choice. BAITMASTER strives to give fishermen... - March 05, 2021 - Nancy Matter Racing
New Hotel Zone; Playa Mundo Maya by GPS-Group is the New Holiday Destination in Isla Aguada, Yucatan Peninsula
Playa Mundo Maya, a new boutique eco-hotel destination, is under construction on the Yucatan coast, located out of the sargassum and hurricane path in the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula in Isla Aguada, which just recently has been appointed "Pueblo Magico" - a top holiday destination in Mexico. - January 18, 2021 - Playa Mundo Maya
Family-Owned, American-Made: Brown Dog Hosiery Co.’s Exclusive Collections of Superior Socks Proudly Embody Our Nation’s Spirit and Ingenuity
To Brown Dog Hosiery Co., traditions are a throwback to when things were actually made in the United States. The Southern US is rich in textile heritage. Today the area’s textile industry is vastly different than it was a generation ago. Brown Dog is committed to continuing this textile tradition, to employ those in the community, invest in state-of-the-art equipment, and prove a U.S. hosiery company can thrive and compete with anyone in the world. - October 15, 2020 - Wilson Brown, Inc.
Bandy the Rodeo Clown Says Accept Your Flaws & Love Your Country
SCC Media's #OnTheBrink host Sana Mello has a chat with Texas Hall of Famer Moe Bandy about country music, staying healthy, and making it through tough times. - September 03, 2020 - SCC Media
Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product
Practical Angling, LLC just announced the Butt Dial. An innovative new product for anglers. The Butt Dial solves the age-old problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on multiple rods and reels. The Butt Dial offers a new and simple way to solve rod and reel mix-ups forever. - September 03, 2020 - Practical Angling
COVID Friendly Location in Unchartered Waters: Lady Justice on Land, Mermaid Justice at Sea
Laguna Legal has entered unchartered waters and has a COVID-friendly solution for boat owners needing a corporation, trust, or LLC: a new location in Marina Del Rey with built-in fresh air and occasional visits from dolphins. Ellie Ortiz owns and operates Laguna Legal, specializing in divorce... - August 15, 2020 - Laguna Legal Document and Mediation Services
New Jersey Recreational Fisherman Requests Extension of Fishing Season
Today PlugBait Inc., a Chatham New Jersey company that provides bait and tackle for commercial and recreational fisherman in NJ and beyond launched a Change.org petition directed to the Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey to help convince the NJ Department of Game and Fishing to extend the Fishing... - May 11, 2020 - PlugBait Inc.
SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases
SKB Cases, the premier manufacturer of protective transport solutions for the Sports industry, has announced the release of three new iSeries Lure Cases for fishing enthusiasts. iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access... - March 27, 2020 - SKB Cases
SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Crusher Lures Partners with Professional Marketing
Crusher Lures, an Alabama-based tackle company, has selected Professional Marketing as its Agent. - August 22, 2019 - Crusher Lures
Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020
The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art
"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish
Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter