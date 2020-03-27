Conductology (Ireland) Ltd. Breakthrough Transforms Lives of Kids with Disabilities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Conductology (Ireland) Ltd. Press Release

Dr. Denise White, is a multi-award winning, experienced educator from Ireland who has gained global recognition for her work with vulnerable children and adults. Shaun Healy is the world’s first person with severe intellectual disabilities to conduct an orchestra. They have invented a scientifically-proven gesture language which enables any child with a disability to create and play music.

After six years of extensive research, trialling and refining at Foyle Arts on the Derry Campus of Ulster University, Dr Denise White FRSA PhD M.Ed B.Ed (Hons), a multi-award winning, experienced Special Needs educator who has gained global recognition for her work with vulnerable children and adults, and Shaun Healy, the world’s first person with severe intellectual disabilities to conduct an orchestra, invented "Conductology," a new gesture language for music.



The scientifically-proven methodology significantly advances creative thinking and a plethora of skills. It has been proven to enhance confidence, self-worth and emotional well-being and can be utilised within any age-group, background, ability or culture. Conductology can be used within any music and sound environment introducing every child and adult to inclusive and accessible music-making including via the means of adaptive music technology and a range of sound objects.



Although it seems that nothing can hold the young Derry man back now, it wasn’t always like that. “I was trapped in a dark tunnel with no way out,” is how Shaun described his life in the time B.C. (Before Conductology.) He had attended a Special Needs school. He has Global Development Delay, cannot read or write, has a tremor in his hands and suffered extensively from what he called “his anxiety monster.” He had little confidence or feeling of self-worth. He had limited communication skills, lacked focus, discipline and concentration.



Now in 2020 AD (After Dr Denise), Shaun is playing a different tune. His hands do not shake when he conducts using the Conductology system and he has defeated the "anxiety monster." He is a Master Conductologist, training and mentoring in the ground-breaking methodology. He conducts orchestras, choirs and ensembles and has delivered speeches and presentations to policymakers, influencers etc. as well as significantly advancing many skills. Shaun’s first ensemble included performers with Down syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Asperger's syndrome and global developmental delay and like him, each has an exciting story to tell.



Glowing testimonies from academics, music professionals and celebrities poured in after their debut public performance. Deborah Kelleher, C.E.O. Royal Irish Academy of Music, “...a real game-changer,” Professor Frank Lyons MBE, Ulster University, “When people hear the music for themselves, their perceptions of those with disabilities is brought to a whole new level.”



Galvanised by the COVID-19 pandemic, they responded by developing an online Academy, "the University of Conductology," with it’s own safe, mentored social network so that the academic, physical, mental and social benefits of Conductology can be enjoyed without breaking "Physical-distancing" guidelines.



Contact Information Conductology (Ireland) Ltd.

