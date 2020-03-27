Seminole PowerSports Launches Newest Motorcycle Lease Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Seminole PowerSports Press Release

Sanford, Florida PowerSports Dealership Offers Can-Am Three Wheel Motorcycles for Lease

Sanford, FL, March 27, 2020 --(



Kirby Mullins, owner and general manager of Seminole PowerSports stated, “We are excited to bring this new program to our customers. It’s a great opportunity for those who have considered a Can-Am and want to give a 3-wheel bike a try before making the full investment in purchasing one. Customers are only paying for the portion of the vehicle’s value used during the lease term so we can offer low lease payment plans. We offer extended coverage on the standard manufacturer warranty and at the end of the lease we offer three options including vehicle purchase.”



At the end of each lease Seminole PowerSports offers lessees the option to lease a new bike, purchase the bike they have leased or return their lease with no renewal option. When lessees decide to purchase their lease, they will pay the price that was already guaranteed at the start of their lease. In the event a lessee wants to lease an entirely new unit they will have the option to lease a newer 3-wheel Can-Am motorcycle.



Mullins added, “Our lease program is very flexible. We offer 24, 36 and 48-month terms. This allows people to upgrade to the newest model more often. We also offer mileage options; one can choose between a 3,000 and 6,000 mileage option. Excess mileage over the contracted allowance will be waived up to $500.00 for Can-Am Ryker leases and up to $1,000.00 on all Can-Am F3 and RT leases. For those folks that want to customize their lease vehicle we offer genuine BRP accessories as well. This is really a great program and we are excited to offer it to our customers.”



For more information on a 2020 Can-Am Spyder RT model watch a YouTube video located at: https://youtu.be/_dInvAuBFh8



To follow Seminole PowerSports on YouTube visit online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqfG2qIO9y1ng3ksWXlPkpQ



Seminole PowerSports is located at 1200 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Florida 32771. Their 44,000 square foot store is conveniently located near Interstate 4 and features a full show room, parts and accessories department and a full state of the art service center. This Seminole County powersports dealership offers name brands including Yamaha, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Honda, Aprilia and Roxor. Customers will find a healthy inventory of 2-wheel and 3-wheel motorcycles, dirt bikes, scooters, ATV’s, side by sides (UTV’s) and personal water-crafts.



Consumers will find a large selection of new and pre-owned units on Seminole PowerSports’ website, https://www.seminolepowersports.com/. Financing is available along with many manufacturer rebates and incentives which can be found online at: https://www.seminolepowersports.com/promotions-motorcycles-atvs-utvs-sales-deals-lake-mary-heathrow-lake-monroe-florida--promos

For consumers considering trading in their current ride they can visit Seminole PowerSports online (https://www.seminolepowersports.com/--value-my-trade) and get a trade estimate.



