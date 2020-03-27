Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Corona Sessions: MTS' Chart-topping Musician Raises Funds for Local Businesses “By Request”

MTS Management Group's folk/americana singer-songwriter Bill Abernathy is taking requests from fans who support local businesses during the Corona Virus quarantine.

Kansas City, MO, March 27, 2020 --(



Musicians have also been greatly affected, with cancelled shows and entire tours being put on hold. Many performers have taken to online shows to reach their fans and earn some much-needed income. One Kansas City-based musician has decided to utilize this online technology to do what he can to help the local business community.



Chart-topping Americana and Folk artist, Bill Abernathy has started the “Corona Virus Sessions” at his William’s Wonderland Of Wood studios. Bill explains, “I live in the Kansas City market, and frequent the local businesses here regularly. They supply most of my food and entertainment, as well as great conversations and relationships with interesting entrepreneurial people. I am concerned about their ability to survive in these trying times.”



Bill continues, “I was talking with my daughter Kristen, discussing ways to help support these vital businesses and have a little fun while doing it. We came up with the ‘William’s Wonderland of Wood Coronavirus Sessions.’ We are asking our fans to send me song requests. I will play their requests and video the songs, while we are all social distancing. I will make your video, and you make a donation to a business of your choice. Order take out, buy a gift card, purchase something from their web site, etc. I would also like you to send me the name of the business your supporting to help them gain a little free advertising as well.”



Requests will be taken, and videos will be posted through Bill’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/.



About Bill Abernathy: Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that’s exactly what Bill Abernathy’s story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped…Life took over. Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music. In 2017, Bill’s album “Find A Way” reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again” reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart. His current album, “Crossing Willow Creek” features the Top 100 iTunes chart and Top 5 New Music Weekly chart single, “Cry Wolf.” Bill is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. www.billabernathy.com Kansas City, MO, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 2020 outbreak of COVID-19 aka Corona Virus has had far-reaching consequences for more than just those directly infected by the virus. With communities being turned into literal ghost towns, due to statewide-mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, local business owners have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic.Musicians have also been greatly affected, with cancelled shows and entire tours being put on hold. Many performers have taken to online shows to reach their fans and earn some much-needed income. One Kansas City-based musician has decided to utilize this online technology to do what he can to help the local business community.Chart-topping Americana and Folk artist, Bill Abernathy has started the “Corona Virus Sessions” at his William’s Wonderland Of Wood studios. Bill explains, “I live in the Kansas City market, and frequent the local businesses here regularly. They supply most of my food and entertainment, as well as great conversations and relationships with interesting entrepreneurial people. I am concerned about their ability to survive in these trying times.”Bill continues, “I was talking with my daughter Kristen, discussing ways to help support these vital businesses and have a little fun while doing it. We came up with the ‘William’s Wonderland of Wood Coronavirus Sessions.’ We are asking our fans to send me song requests. I will play their requests and video the songs, while we are all social distancing. I will make your video, and you make a donation to a business of your choice. Order take out, buy a gift card, purchase something from their web site, etc. I would also like you to send me the name of the business your supporting to help them gain a little free advertising as well.”Requests will be taken, and videos will be posted through Bill’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/billabernathysingersongwriter/.About Bill Abernathy: Everyone loves a good story about second-chances, and that’s exactly what Bill Abernathy’s story is all about. The Kansas City, Missouri resident began writing songs in his early teens. He played all through his school years, but then he stopped…Life took over. Bill went about getting married, building a business career, and raising his children. After his kids graduated from school and started their careers, Bill picked up the guitar again and began trying to rekindle his love of music. In 2017, Bill’s album “Find A Way” reached #5 on the Roots Music Report Traditional Folk Albums chart, spending more than a year on the chart. His single, “Goodbye Will Never Come Again” reached #1 on the Traditional Folk Songs chart. His current album, “Crossing Willow Creek” features the Top 100 iTunes chart and Top 5 New Music Weekly chart single, “Cry Wolf.” Bill is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. www.billabernathy.com Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend