Receive press releases from I AM BEAUTY INC.: By Email RSS Feeds: I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. Inc. Presents Its First I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y #ConfidenceisQueen Girls Virtual Summit on Saturday, March 28th 2020 Using Zoom Video Conferencing

The I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. #ConfidenceisQueen Girls Virtual Summit is a one day event designed to transform and empower teen girls to become powerful future world leaders. In this 4-hour intensive program, participants are given tools to build self-esteem, develop goals, prepare for the future, combat negative behaviors and maximize their potential.

Wilmington, DE, March 27, 2020 --



Sessions will be offered in the following times for two age groups:



Session 1: Saturday March 28th @ 10:00 AM -12:00 PM Ages 8- 12 years old



Session 2: Saturday, March 28th @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ages 13-18 years old



In this half day online interactive summit, attendees will learn how to:



Provide psychoeducation about the coronavirus and trauma



Develop self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-love to overcome any obstacle or challenge



Work effectively in teams, as well as a leader



Identify strengths, talents, and opportunities for growth



Increase their overall happiness and create the lives they always wanted



Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques.



Please visit ConfidenceisQueen.Eventbrite.com to register. Registration is open until we reach capacity.



About Akilah C. Bernard:

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Bernard is a graduate of North Carolina A & T State University where she earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Business Economics. She is currently completing her Masters In Social Work at Adelphi University and clinical practicum in mental health counseling. She is a Confidence Coach, Media Personality and International Inspirational Speaker. She is also the Founder and CEO of ACT Inspires Inc., and I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. Inc.



She hosts the Keeping It BEAUTY show previously on iheart Radio and is Editor-in-Chief of KeepingItBeauty.com, an online platform for teen girls. She is also the author of the upcoming book I AM B.EA.U.T.Y. Girls Guide: Maximizing the B.EA.U.T.Y. in You. As a media personality, she has been featured and published in numerous magazines including SUCCESS, Women Entrepreneur, HuffingtonPost.com, among many more.



Bernard earned the 2016 Women of Excellence Award by The National Action Network for her work with girls and women. She has conducted I AM BEAUTY programs in the U.S., Jamaica W.I., Haiti, and Nairobi, Kenya. Her life goal is to inspire and empower others to be Ambitious, Courageous & Talented.



About I AM B.E.AU.T.Y. Inc.

I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. Inc. is a global socially conscious organization focused on the development of girls and women to build confidence, character, and leadership. Through the signature I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. boot camps, events, coaching, global service trips and media platforms, the company strives to empower girls and women to be B.E.A.U.T.Y. (Beautiful, Extraordinary, Ambitious, Unlimited, Talented and Young). I AM B.E.A.U.T.Y. also sells affirmation tank tops, tee-shirts, long sleeve shirts, inspiration calendars and other items.



Akilah Bernard

646-481-2679



iambeautyinc.com



