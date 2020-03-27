Scottsdale Philharmonic Offers Viewing of Free Concert Video in Place of Live Concert

Press Releases Scottsdale Philharmonic Press Release

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. The organization has been nominated four times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Scottsdale, AZ, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the health and safety of its classical music lovers, the Scottsdale Philharmonic cancelled its March 22 concert. Instead, the nonprofit group invited its supporters to go online to see a previously-recorded performance of the orchestra playing Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.“Due to the overwhelming response to watch the concert, there were some challenges with the connection,” explains Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “We’re working to resolve the issues in case the near future continues to dictate social distancing. In the meantime, please enjoy at your leisure the Beethoven 9th Symphony concert https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYi7EXPIMBg&feature=youtu.be, a masterpiece that depicts joy and happiness.”Barbara O'Keefe from New York watched the online video of the concert and said, "The concert showed a lot about the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s service to the community during these times." Another local supporter, David Stugart, said, “Thanks so much to all the musicians for your generous and inspirational performance in this difficult time! Wonderful!"“The Scottsdale Philharmonic is so grateful for our patrons,” says Partridge. “We look forward to playing live again for everyone as soon as possible.”About the Scottsdale PhilharmonicThe Scottsdale Philharmonic is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. The organization has been nominated four times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077. Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com



