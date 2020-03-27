MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases

Press Releases MacCase Press Release

Customer Driven Improvements Feature in Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at B&H, Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com Carlsbad, CA, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MacCase announced it has begun pre-ordering for their forthcoming 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch case and 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch case. The new folio style cases are in response to the next generation Apple tablets launched in mid-March. The new MacCase designs will be part of the company’s Premium Leather Collection.“At MacCase we’re very focused on staying connected to our customers. For the 2020 iPad Pro cases, we’ve tweaked a few things based on customer feedback. These changes will take the next generation of our popular Folios to the next level, providing the best user experience available. We’re very happy to begin pre-ordering for these next generation cases,” explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.The new 2020 iPad Pro cases for 12.9 and 11 Apple tablets will continue to use the state-of-the-art polymer trays MacCaase debuted in earlier models. The areas around the volume and on/off buttons have been changed to allow for easier access. In addition, the area around the rear facing cameras has also been updated to accommodate Apple’s new camera system. MacCase’s groundbreaking Magnetic Accessory System, which allows the user to quickly and easily attach 4 different accessories to the case, carries over to the 2020 Folios.The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. Anyone interested in placing a pre-order or finding out more about the new designs can check the company’s website:https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-macbook-and-ipad-cases-s/products/leather-2020-ipad-pro-12-9-4th-generation-casehttps://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-macbook-and-ipad-cases-s/products/leather-2020-ipad-pro-11-casehttps://www.mac-case.com/collections/ipad-folio-casesAbout MacCaseMacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at B&H, Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from https://www.mac-case.com Contact Information MacCase

