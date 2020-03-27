Press Releases VaultK Press Release

VaultK announces the grand opening of Building#K1, a new 44000 square-metre luxury music vault, in Luxembourg City offering abundant sound facilities and contemporary sonic output.

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, March 27, 2020 --(



The development is located on the outskirts of Luxembourg City. With nearby K-meter access and minutes away from transport facilities, Building#K1 is perfectly placed to invigorate a creative mind. The grand opening event will be held upon the wasteland (gardenK) in front of Building#K1 on April 2, 2020 starting with a ribbon cutting at 5:30pm. The celebration will include an open house with refreshments, tours of Building#K1, and repetitive drumming.



Building#K1 includes a variety of quantum auditory spaces, that range in size from 638 to 1,443 square feet. There are also separate spaces for bag and food storage. The building has a unique and interesting history, having been used by techno luminary Moritz Von Oswald for storage space in the 1990s. It is also noteworthy for being the building that afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti lived in during his single visit to Luxembourg in 1972.



The gardenK wasteland is designed with a variety of functional social spaces, a demonstration area with audible crackle, and a unique "art bar" that serves both paint and beer on tap.



For more information on vaultK please visit https://vaul.tk, or contact the press officer via email. Auditory conclusions will also be summarised at https://soundcloud.com/vaultk and sold via various music stores. Release date:TBC



Alan Sturrock

+352671548313



https://vaul.tk

https://soundcloud.com/vaultk



