Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases teX-Ai Press Release

Receive press releases from teX-Ai: By Email RSS Feeds: teX.Ai - Text Analytics Tool by Indium Software

teX.ai is one of the leading AI-based Text Analytics products. It’s completely customizable and helps convert complex text data into accurate insights. teX.ai is a hands-on, easy to use text analytics tool built on sophisticated Python libraries. This SaaS based text analytics suite provides insights to enhance the customer experience by processing raw text data using NLP, AI and DL algorithms. It can effectively solve challenges faced by industries Banking, Retail, Ecommerce, Manufacturing, etc

Cupertino, CA, March 28, 2020 --(



teX-Ai has always had in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) expertise and has been working with many clients addressing crucial text data problems. After months of R&D and prototyping, Indium’s teX.ai, a SaaS-based tool, is ready to provide faster and scalable solutions for a variety of text analytics use cases across industries.



One of the key aspects of digital transformation is the digitization of legacy documents and analytics on the text content. For example, Investment Bankers & Financial Analysts must pour over several Annual Reports on a quarterly basis, where summarizing the content and driving analysis can take considerable time & effort. Similarly, market research firms have a challenge establishing the veracity of the metrics and KPIs in their reports. E-commerce players have classification and optimization problems with same products across different catalogue categories. All these kinds of critical business challenges are prevalent across several industries and need NLP and Text Analytics as a solution. This is where teX-Ai provides enterprises the edge.



For example, a legal organization can achieve the following using teX-Ai:



· Highlight the keywords and phrases for each section of the document using Name Entity Recognition

· Identify the latent topic inside documents without reading them using Topic Modeling

· Make a succinct list of mandatory and optional clauses (do's and don'ts) using Clustering & ETL



Similarly, for an electronic media news website, teX-Ai – Text Analytics Tool (https://www.tex-ai.com) can help with:

· Automatic categorization across sports, entertainment, politics using Classification

· An automatic text summary of TL;DR articles using Summarization

· Filtering out spam/abusive comments on the news items using Classification



On the release of this product teX-Ai, Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software, says, "Many of our existing clients are excited about teX-Ai. There are several benefits businesses can avail, including, saving time & effort in summarizing documents, lowering costs by automating text extraction, reducing search complexity by classifying documents and thereby improving business efficiencies.”



About teX-Ai:

teX.ai is one of the leading AI-based Text Analytics product. It’s completely customizable and helps convert complex text data into accurate insights. teX.ai is a hands-on, easy to use text analytics tool built on sophisticated Python libraries. This SaaS-based text analytics suite provides insights to enhance customer experience by processing raw text data using NLP, Ai and DL algorithms. It can effectively solve challenges faced by industries Banking, Retail, Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Education, Hospitals (healthcare) and Lifesciences in Text Extraction, Text Summarization and Text Classification.



We are ready to cater to any Industry where documents and Text data is involved as targets. Industries such as Retail, E-Comm, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Legal, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Financial Services are our primary target.



General Inquiry: info@teX-ai.com



Media Contact:

Mohan Raman

Global Head - Marketing

mohan.g@indiumsoft.com Cupertino, CA, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- teX-Ai is an AI-based Text Analytics software that offers impeccable text extraction, text classification, and text summarization.teX-Ai has always had in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) expertise and has been working with many clients addressing crucial text data problems. After months of R&D and prototyping, Indium’s teX.ai, a SaaS-based tool, is ready to provide faster and scalable solutions for a variety of text analytics use cases across industries.One of the key aspects of digital transformation is the digitization of legacy documents and analytics on the text content. For example, Investment Bankers & Financial Analysts must pour over several Annual Reports on a quarterly basis, where summarizing the content and driving analysis can take considerable time & effort. Similarly, market research firms have a challenge establishing the veracity of the metrics and KPIs in their reports. E-commerce players have classification and optimization problems with same products across different catalogue categories. All these kinds of critical business challenges are prevalent across several industries and need NLP and Text Analytics as a solution. This is where teX-Ai provides enterprises the edge.For example, a legal organization can achieve the following using teX-Ai:· Highlight the keywords and phrases for each section of the document using Name Entity Recognition· Identify the latent topic inside documents without reading them using Topic Modeling· Make a succinct list of mandatory and optional clauses (do's and don'ts) using Clustering & ETLSimilarly, for an electronic media news website, teX-Ai – Text Analytics Tool (https://www.tex-ai.com) can help with:· Automatic categorization across sports, entertainment, politics using Classification· An automatic text summary of TL;DR articles using Summarization· Filtering out spam/abusive comments on the news items using ClassificationOn the release of this product teX-Ai, Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software, says, "Many of our existing clients are excited about teX-Ai. There are several benefits businesses can avail, including, saving time & effort in summarizing documents, lowering costs by automating text extraction, reducing search complexity by classifying documents and thereby improving business efficiencies.”About teX-Ai:teX.ai is one of the leading AI-based Text Analytics product. It’s completely customizable and helps convert complex text data into accurate insights. teX.ai is a hands-on, easy to use text analytics tool built on sophisticated Python libraries. This SaaS-based text analytics suite provides insights to enhance customer experience by processing raw text data using NLP, Ai and DL algorithms. It can effectively solve challenges faced by industries Banking, Retail, Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Education, Hospitals (healthcare) and Lifesciences in Text Extraction, Text Summarization and Text Classification.We are ready to cater to any Industry where documents and Text data is involved as targets. Industries such as Retail, E-Comm, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Legal, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Financial Services are our primary target.General Inquiry: info@teX-ai.comMedia Contact:Mohan RamanGlobal Head - Marketingmohan.g@indiumsoft.com Contact Information teX-Ai

Saravana Kumar

888-207-5969



https://www.tex-ai.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from teX-Ai Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend