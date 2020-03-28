Fortune 50 Food and Beverage Manufacturer Extends Its Relationship with StayinFront in Additional Markets Across the ESSA Region

Press Releases StayinFront, Inc. Press Release

StayinFront announced a partnership expansion with a Fortune 50 global food, snack and beverage manufacturer. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based filed force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry.

StayinFront TouchCG is an easy-to-use, cost-effective mobile application, with extensive out-of-the-box functionality, providing route planning, inventory management, guided selling, merchandising and route accounting to enable field reps to effectively manage their routes, take orders and payments, deliver products and complete more work in every store visit.



“We are proud to be extending our long-term partnership across new markets, empowering sales reps with a field force solution that enables them to Do More, Know More and Sell More,” commented Wayne Gallaway, Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA, at StayinFront. “At StayinFront, we pride ourselves on delivering innovative technology, world-class customer service and the fastest path-to-value.”



StayinFront’s capabilities have been recognized by leading organizations, such as being ranked as one of "The Top 25 CRM Software of 2020" by The Software Report. The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) recognized StayinFront as “Best-in-Class” for six categories in its 2019 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods, and it was selected as a “Top 10” solution for both Retail Execution and CRM in CGT’s annual Readers’ Choice Survey, that powers retail execution.



StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.

