Commercient is Excited to Announce Their Signed Partnership with Lodestone Group to Provide Salesforce Consulting to Their Customers

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Lodestone Group, a Salesforce Consulting Firm in Springfield, Missouri, USA, to Provide Salesforce Consulting to Their Customers.

Marietta, GA, March 28, 2020



With more than 20 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



The Lodestone Group is a technology consulting firm that is based in Springfield, Missouri, USA. They are focused on preparing small, medium, and enterprise clients for the 4th Industrial Revolution. Not only that, but Lodestone implements, negotiates, integrates, and automates their Salesforce environment.



“We are extremely pleased to announce our exciting new partnership with The Lodestone Group. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional results and we are thrilled that they use Commercient’s SYNC to help clients optimize their Salesforce experience,” said Al MacGillivray, Partner Account Manager.



“The Lodestone Group’s team of experts is committed to delivering results for their clients and has a strong track record of Salesforce integration and automation projects. We are delighted to welcome them as a Commercient partner and look forward to continued success with The Lodestone Group and their clients,” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



About Commercient

