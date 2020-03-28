Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lanier Islands Resort Press Release

Receive press releases from Lanier Islands Resort: By Email RSS Feeds: Lanier Islands Offers Scenic Options for Social Distancing

Lakeside Georgia Resort Remains Open and Vigilant for the Health and Well-Being of its Patrons.

Buford, GA, March 28, 2020 --



“It’s not lost on us that many families had hoped to enjoy Spring Break during this time and children are experiencing an unprecedented change to their daily lives,” said Grier Todd, Chief Operations Officer at the lakeside resort. “We’ve taken every precaution laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and have developed some innovative ways for families to enjoy quality time together while social distancing from others at our 1500-acre destination. The provision of an unprecedented guest experience has always been at the heart and soul of who we are at Lanier Islands – that will never change as long as we remain open. Whether spending a memorable afternoon or several days at the resort, we offer a number of unique solutions to help families make the best of our current situation.”



The resort is currently offering special accommodation packages featuring private, pet-friendly two-bedroom LakeHouses that come complete with kitchenettes, back decks with grills overlooking the lake and room enough to sleep eight family members. In addition to cooking in, families can order food deliveries from BullFrogs Bar & Grille onsite. LakeHouse guests will also be provided with a complimentary resort cart for exploring the Islands. LakeHouse packages start at $249/night for a one-night stay or $199/night for a three-night stay. Reservations can be made online at www.lanierislands.com or by calling (770) 945-8787.



The following venues are also open at the Resort:



Bullfrogs Bar & Grille is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. for carryout or delivery – guests can call (770) 945-8787 or email bullfrogsdelivery@lanierislands.com to place their order; Landshark Bar & Grill is open for carryout orders on weekends



Legacy Golf Course for individual golfers and families with special precautions to ensure social distancing; tee times can be booked and paid for online



Lanier Islands’ sprawling network of scenic Walking Trails



Boat and Gas Docks, as well as the Marina for pontoon boat rentals with special cleaning procedures using EPA-approved supplies



RV Resort offers lakefront views and 30’ – 50’ concrete pads providing space enough for social distancing in the comfort of guests’ own RVs, complete with full hook up for water, sewer and power plus picnic table, grill, fire pit and Wi-Fi

Kasie Bolling - Freelance Writer

770-965-3219



www.lanierislands.com/

Missy Burgess

Director of Public Relations

Lanier Islands

7000 Lanier Islands Parkway

Buford, GA 30518

Phone: (770) 945-8787

E-mail: mburgess@lanierislands.com



