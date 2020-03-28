Critical Illness Insurance Association Launches Online News Center

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

An online news center providing the latest relevant summaries of news pertaining to cancer, heart attack and stroke was launched by the American Association for Critical Illness insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2020 --(



"The goal is a one-stop shop for the latest and most relevant information," shares Jesse Slome, director of the critical illness insurance organization. The association relaunched their website earlier this month



Slome cited today's news post sharing that Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) researchers found proteins that may benefit men diagnosed with prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the leading type of cancer diagnosed in men.



"The American Cancer Society anticipates that 893,660 men will hear the dreaded words, you have cancer," Slome reports. "Part of our mission is to make information readily available to as many people as possible. When you support cancer insurance or critical illness insurance, that's a worthy component for an organization to undertake."



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



